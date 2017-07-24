42-yr-old man charged with trespass, unlawful possession

A 42-year-old trader, Bankole Kareem, who allegedly trespassed on a land and took possession of it, was on Monday brought before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court.

The accused, who lives at No. 4, Igbikan Compound, Ibiye, Badagry in Lagos State, is facing a three-count charge bordering on breach of peace and misdemeanor to which he pleaded not guilty.

According to Police Prosecutor Donjor Perezi, the accused conspired with others still at large and forcefully entered the land and possessed it, property of Century Dyes and Chemicals Ltd.

Perezi said the offences were committed on May 17, 2016 at 11.40 p.m. at the company’s premises at Km 33, Badagry Expressway.

He said the case was reported by the company’s lawyer, Mr Ebere Anochukwu.

He said the accused had been threatening the life of Mr Yusuf Olusegun, the Company’s Manager and ACP Agba Nchor, the Chief Security Officer of the company.

The complainant had on Sept. 9, 1991, acquired the landed property from the Lagos State Government with a Certificate of Occupancy No. 62/62/1991, he told the court.

He alleged that the accused, a representative of Sunfinge family, had encroached on the property and threatened to kill Olusegun and Nchor.

“The incident was reported at the Divisional Police Headquarters, Morogbo, Badagry, and the accused was arrested and questioned.”

The offences contravened Sections 52, 53 and 166 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Sections 52 and 53 provide two years imprisonment each for offenders.

Chief Magistrate O.A. Layinka granted the accused bail in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Layinka said the sureties, who should be gainfully employed, should also show evidence of two years’ tax payment to the Lagos State Government as part of the bail condition.

The case was adjourned until August 21 for mention.