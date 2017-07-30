Home > Gist >

42 alleged homosexuals arrested at a hotel in Lagos

The hotel where the suspects were arrested is rumoured to be a hub for homosexual activities frowned against by the law.

  Published:
A jail term of 14 years is the penalty for anyone who engages in same-sex relationship in Nigeria. play

Some suspected homosexuals numbering 42 in number have been apprehended by policemen at a hotel located in the Owode Onirin area of Lagos State.

This was confirmed by spokesperson to the Lagos State Police Command, Olarinde Famous-Cole in an interview with Punch News.

He mentioned that the suspects are now in the keep of the Lagos State Task Force and are expected to be charged to court pretty soon.

“It is true. About 42 suspected homosexuals were arrested and the hotel has been condoned off  while investigation continues.

"They are in custody of the Lagos State Task Force and will be charged to court soon.”

Punch also collected statement from Tunji, a resident of the area who mentioned that the hotel was suspected to be accommodating homosexuals before the arrest.

The Same Sex Marriage Prohibition Act signed into law during the regime of President Goodluck Jonathan, frowns against a romantic relationship between people of the same gender.

Currently, the penalty for anyone found infringing against this is a 14-year jail term.

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is an Associate at Pulse. Communication Manager & Social Media Strategist with a keen interest in writing. Ayodele is a huge fan of the Hannibal Lecter fictional character. He is currently at crossroads when it concerns his interests in Hip-Hop & Rock music. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng

