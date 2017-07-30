42 alleged homosexuals arrested at a hotel in Lagos

Some suspected homosexuals numbering 42 in number have been apprehended by policemen at a hotel located in the Owode Onirin area of Lagos State.

This was confirmed by spokesperson to the Lagos State Police Command, Olarinde Famous-Cole in an interview with Punch News.

He mentioned that the suspects are now in the keep of the Lagos State Task Force and are expected to be charged to court pretty soon.

“It is true. About 42 suspected homosexuals were arrested and the hotel has been condoned off while investigation continues.

"They are in custody of the Lagos State Task Force and will be charged to court soon.”

Punch also collected statement from Tunji, a resident of the area who mentioned that the hotel was suspected to be accommodating homosexuals before the arrest.

The Same Sex Marriage Prohibition Act signed into law during the regime of President Goodluck Jonathan, frowns against a romantic relationship between people of the same gender.

Currently, the penalty for anyone found infringing against this is a 14-year jail term.