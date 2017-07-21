Home > Gist >

40-yr-old welder tried for allegedly impregnating married woman

A welder is standing trial on a four-count charge bordering on abduction, adultery and enticing a married woman.

A Grade 1 Area Court, Karmo, Abuja, on Friday released a 40-year-old welder, Abubakar Sadiq, on N30, 000 charged with impregnating a married woman.

The defendant, who is standing trial on a four-count charge bordering on abduction, adultery and enticing a married woman, resides at Karmo Village.

The judge, Alhaji Abubakar Sadiq, who gave the order, also granted the defendant one surety in like sum.

Sadiq said the surety must produce, must reside within the court’s jurisdiction, should also produce an utility bill carrying his name.

Earlier, Police Prosecutor Zannah Dalhatu  told the court that the complainant,  Mr James Olanga, who lives in the same address with the defendant, reported the incident at Karmo Police Station on July 17.

He said that the complainant alleged that the defendant intentionally committed adultery with his wife and impregnated her.

Dalhatu said the complainant alleged that the defendant deceived his wife by buying her clothes.

The offences contravened Sections 272, 387, 388 and 389 of the Penal Code.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty, claiming ignorance of the woman’s married status.

According to him, they met as adults and got involved in the love affair and that he did not deceive her.

Counsel to the defendant, Mr Isaac Mathew, applied  for his bail and assured the court he would not jump bail.

The case has been adjourned until August 16 for hearing.

