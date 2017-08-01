Home > Gist >

40-year-old docked over alleged N480,000 auction fraud

The accused is standing trial on charges of stealing and obtaining money under false pretences at an Ikeja Magistrate’s Court.

A criminal in handcuffs play

A criminal in handcuffs

(Crime Facts)

A 40-year-old man, Johnson Oke, who allegedly defrauded a woman of N480,000 on the pretext of supplying her soft drink scrap crates, was on Monday in Lagos released on a bail of N100,000.

The accused pleaded not guilty and the Magistrate, Mrs I.O. Raji, asked the accused to produce two sureties as part of the bail condition.

Raji said that the sureties must be gainfully employed and should also show evidence of two years’ tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

According to the Police Prosecutor, Sgt. Yomi Egunjobi, the accused committed the offences sometime in February at 7up Bottling Company, Oregun, Lagos.

He said the accused collected N480,000 from the complainant, Mrs Casmir Ezeri, with a promise to supply her scrap crates.

“The accused, a safety officer at 7up Bottling Company, presented himself to be in charge of auction and told the complainant that his company was auctioning scrap crates.

“He told the complainant to give him money so that he can supply her crates of soft drinks.

“After he collected the money, he did not supply the crates and the complainant was forced to go to the company to verify if actually the company had scrap crates to sell.

“The complainant was told by the manager that the company did not have scrap crates to sell and that the accused was not in charge of auction even if the company had crates to sell.

“Efforts made by the complainant to recover her money were unsuccessful,’’ he told the court.

The offences contravened Sections 287 and 314 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015(Revised).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 314 stipulates 15 years imprisonment for  obtaining money under false pretences.

The case was adjourned until August 9 for mention.

