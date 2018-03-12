4 dead, 14 injured in Lagos toll gate accident

news

A drunk driver on Sunday, March 11, 2018, rammed into an 18-seater commercial bus at the first Lekki Tollgate in Lagos, leaving four dead.

At least 14 others were said to have sustained injuries.

It was reported that the driver, who drove a Lexus Jeep GX470 marker KJA615DF, belonging to Triple D Global Resources Limited, was returning from a nightclub and moving against traffic when the accident occurred.

The driver, who was reportedly on top speed rammed into the commercial bus, which had just been cleared by a ticketing officer.

An eyewitness said both vehicles upturned, killing two passengers on the spot, while 16 others were critically wounded.

Two other victims died at the hospital, where they were rushed to, while the drunk driver was unconscious, it was learnt.

The commercial bus driver might have lost his legs in the accident as crushed body parts were seen after he was pulled of the vehicle.