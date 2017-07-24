Home > Gist >

35-yr-old man docked over alleged impersonation

A 35-year-old man, Suleiman Sadiq, was on Monday brought before an Osogbo Chief Magistrates’ Court in Osun over alleged impersonation.

Sadiq is facing a two- count charge bordering on impersonation.

The Prosecutor, Mr Onochie Ekwon, told the court that the accused committed the offence on May, 16, at about 10:00 a.m. at No. 42, Omigade St., Ogo-Oluwa area of Osogbo.

Ekwon alleged that the accused presented himself as an official of the State Security Service Department with intent to defraud unsuspecting persons.

He said the offence contravened Sections 484 and 108(1)(2) of the Criminal Code Cap. 34, Vol.11, Laws of Osun, 2002.

The accused, who had no legal representation, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Magistrate, Mrs Olu Oloyade, however, granted the accused bail in the sum of N500, 000 and two sureties in like sum.

Oloyade said the sureties, who must reside within the court’s jurisdiction, should show evidence of tax payment to the Osun government.

She adjourned the case to October 5, for hearing.

