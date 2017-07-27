A 34-year-old marketer, Paul Okoh, who allegedly stole his employer, Folasade Bamidele’s N558, 000, was on Wednesday brought in an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court, Lagos.

Okoh, a resident of Akute area of Ogun, is standing trial on a charge of stealing, to which he pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Raji Akeem, told the court that the accused committed the offence on June 31, at IQ Bread Company, Alausa area of Lagos.

Akeem said the accused stole N558, 000, being proceeds made from the sales of bread from his employer.

He said that Okon, instead of remitting the money into Bamidele’s account, converted it to personal use.

The prosecutor said that when the complainant discovered that Okoh was stealing her money, she reported the case to the police and the accused was arrested.

The offence contravenes Section 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015(revised).

Section 287 prescribes three-year jail term for stealing.

The Magistrate T.O Shomade, admitted the accused to bail in the sum of N150, 000 with two sureties in like sum and adjourned the case until Aug.2 for mention.