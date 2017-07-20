3 men sentenced to life for stripping woman naked in Kenya

A Kenyan High Court has sentenced three men, Edward Gitau, Nicholas Mwangi and Meshak Mwangi, to life imprisonment for their part in the assault and stripping a lady naked in 2014 for wearing a mini skirt.

The three men were caught on a video tape harassing the woman for dressing indecently and the incident sparked widespread protests in the East Africa country for many weeks.

ALSO READ: "Naked Justice: Young lady stripped naked for stealing boyfriend's money (Video/Graphic Photos)"

BBC reports that the men were initially sentenced to death but the sentences have been commuted to life imprisonments because of Kenya's ban on carrying out executions.

The convicts had brought down the woman in a bus and variously assaulted her before tearing her clothes into shreds despite attempts by many people to save her from their hands.

Shortly after the incident, hundreds of women, some in tight fitting clothes, marched through Nairobi, the country's capital, rallied by the hash tag #MyDressMyChoice.

ALSO READ: "Despicable: Lady who stole chicken for Xmas stripped naked (Graphic Photo)"

In sentencing the men, Chief Magistrate Francis Andayi said that those convicted had taken part in a 'senseless and uncouth attack that they seemed to enjoy because they were cheering as they stripped the woman'.

Apart from the life imprisonment, a further 25-year sentence was suspended due to the death penalty.

Watch the video here: