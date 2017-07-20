Home > Gist >

3 men sentenced to life for stripping woman naked in Kenya

Good For You 3 men sentenced to life for stripping woman naked in Kenya [Video]

Three men have been sentenced to life imprisonment by a Kenyan court for assaulting and stripping a woman naked for wearing a mini skirt.

  • Published:
The Trio of Edwrad Gitau, Nicholas Mwangi and Meshak Mwangi will spend the rest of their lives behind bars play

The trio of Edward Gitau, Nicholas Mwangi and Meshak Mwangi will spend the rest of their lives behind bars

(BBC)

Show Of Shame 2 Nigerian women strip naked, fight dirty in Italy (Video)
Not Joking Nigerian woman pulls off top to fight Indian men in a bus (Video)
Bad Egg Nigerian lady caught stealing in Malaysian mall
Busted! Randy sex-for-marks lecturer disgraced in Niger (Graphic Photos)
What A Shame! Lady caught hiding stolen clothes inside private part (Video)
Rituals Kenyan men sleep in coffins for money (Graphic Photo)
Steer Clear Angry wife batters girl she caught sleeping with husband (Video)
InAbuja Two brothers spotted roaming the streets, naked
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A Kenyan High Court has sentenced three men, Edward Gitau, Nicholas Mwangi and Meshak Mwangi, to life imprisonment for their part in the assault and stripping a lady naked in 2014 for wearing a mini skirt. 

The three men were caught on a video tape harassing the woman for dressing indecently and the incident sparked widespread protests in the East Africa country for many weeks.

ALSO READ: "Naked Justice: Young lady stripped naked for stealing boyfriend's money (Video/Graphic Photos)"

BBC reports that the men were initially sentenced to death but the sentences have been commuted to life imprisonments because of Kenya's ban on carrying out executions.

The convicts had brought down the woman in a bus and variously assaulted her before tearing her clothes into shreds despite attempts by many people to save her from their hands.

play

 

Shortly after the incident, hundreds of women, some in tight fitting clothes, marched through Nairobi, the country's capital, rallied by the hash tag #MyDressMyChoice.

ALSO READ: "Despicable: Lady who stole chicken for Xmas stripped naked (Graphic Photo)"

In sentencing the men, Chief Magistrate Francis Andayi said that those convicted had taken part in a 'senseless and uncouth attack that they seemed to enjoy because they were cheering as they stripped the woman'.

Apart from the life imprisonment, a further 25-year sentence was suspended due to the death penalty.

Watch the video here:

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Isaac Dachen

Isaac Dachen is an Editor at Pulse. A graduate of English and Public Relations, Isaac is a Creative Writer, a professional PR Manager and Brand Manager, Script Editor, Content Creator. Other than watching football and supporting Arsenal FC, he reads a lot, loves traveling and has a stubborn and controversial streak.

Top 3

1 Hamburger Police arrest 2 men over transport union leader’s deathbullet
2 You Know I'm Just Joking by Ayomide Tayo I need a sugar mummy as rich...bullet
3 Trying God Kenya pastor crashes as attempts to fly to Jerusalem failsbullet

Gist

Angelo Soliman
Angelo Soliman The 18th century Nigerian Freemason who was friends with Mozart
The disgraced Ebonyi couple
Backward People 70yr-old widow caught having sex with young man fined 3 goats
Omowole Isaac Omogoroye claims he is the new Jesus Christ
Blasphemy 'I’m the awaited Jesus Christ' - Nigerian man claims [Video]
A depressed lady
Pulse Nigeria Poll Readers say Blessing should go to a man of God for deliverance