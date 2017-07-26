The police in Bulawayo, the second largest city in Zimbabwe, have arrested and charged three young ladies for allegedly abducting the Pastor of a local church in the Cowdray Park suburb and gang-raping him.

The Chronicle named the ladies as Sandra Ncube, 21, Riamuhetsi Mlauzi, 23 and 25-year-old Mongiwe Mpofu who all reside at the same house in the suburb.

It was gathered that the Pastor had gone to the house to demand the money one of them owed him when one of the ladies led him into the house with Ncube starting the assault by holding him by the waist and fondling his private part.

The prosecutor, Petros Shoko told the Western Commonage Court presided by Magistrate Lungile Ncube, that they were being charged with aggravated indecent assault .

“On July 14, 2017, at around 7 pm, the complainant went to the three accused persons’ residence to collect his money from Riamuhetsi Mlauzi, which she owed him.

They forced him to lie on the bed and undressed him. Ncube sat on his chest and he tried to push her away. However, Mlauzi, who was in the same room, held his legs together and sat on top, pressing him against the bed,” Shoko began.

Continuing, the prosecutor said:

"Mpofu, who was in another room, allegedly brought condoms and placed one on the complainant’s manhood. She then allegedly assisted in holding the complainant down as he was resisting.

Ncube had sexual intercourse with the complainant once, without his consent. The rest of the ladies also took turns to have intercourse with the man without his consent.”

When the charge was read to the accused, they all denied molesting the victim as they claimed they were only playing around, though they admitted indecently assaulting him.

“We were just playing around, Your Worship. I did not think that he would take it seriously,” said Ncube.

Mpofu distanced herself from the incident and said she had only been called to bring condoms.

“I was not part of it. They just called me to bring condoms. We keep condoms around the house and there were some in my room, so I just brought them.”

In her evidence, Mlauzi said she wanted to 'fix' the pastor, whom she accused of having a tendency of walking in on her when she was bathing.

“He always walks in on me bathing and claims to be unmoved as a man of God. I just wanted to see if he was going to be aroused or not. I did not plan to execute the whole rape thing, Your Worship.

I wanted him to see that he was not special and was not immune to sexual arousal. When I touched him, he immediately got aroused. And that is all we wanted to see,” she said.

The matter was reported at Cowdray Park Police Station and the complainant was referred to Mpilo Central Hospital for a medical examination which was produced in court as evidence.