28-yr-old man docked for alleged unlawful possession of 22 goats

28-yr-old man docked for alleged unlawful possession of 22 goats

A 28-year-old man, Musibau Okunola, was on Friday arraigned before an Osogbo Chief Magistrates’ Court for alleged unlawful possession of 22 goats.

The prosecutor, ASP Mireti Wilson, told the court that the accused committed the offence on Nov. 28, 2016 at about 3:50.a.m within Osogbo metropolis in Osun.

Wilson said the accused was arrested while conveying the 22 goat in a bus with registration number KJA 178 XE, and was unable to give satisfactory explanation of the ownership of the animals.

He said the offence contravened sections 517 and 430(1) of the criminal code cap 34 vol.11 laws of Osun, 2003.

The accused pleaded not guilty to the charge and his counsel, Mr Ato Atobatele, prayed the court to grant him bail in the most liberal terms.

The Magistrate, Mrs Olubukola Awodele, granted the accused bail in the sum of N50,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Awodele said the sureties must reside within the court jurisdiction, show evidence of tax payment, attach affidavit of means and provide two passport size photographs.

The case was adjourned to November 13, for hearing.

