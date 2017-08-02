Home > Gist >

28-yr-man commits suicide after beating mom to death in Ebonyi

A 28-year-old man has committed suicide by drinking rat poison after he reportedly beat his prophetess mother to death.

Three days after beating his biological mother to death, a 28-year-year man identified as Ekene Ezeugo, has allegedly committed suicide in Abakaliki, the capital of Ebonyi State, Punch Newspaper reports.

It was gathered that Ezeugo's body was found in his compound at 24, Agbaja Street, on Monday, July 31, 2017, after he had allegedly beaten his mother to death on Friday, July 28, and rode on his motorcycle to the Central Police Station, Abakaliki, where he reported the matter.

The deceased was said to have murdered his mother identified only as Prophetess Mary after she intervened in a fight that erupted between him and his younger sister.

It was gathered that after making the report to the police, Ezeugo fled the station when he realized that the police would detain him.

He was said to have later drank rat poison in a place where he went to hid himself to avoid being detained by the police with his body discovered some days later.

Confirming the incident, Chidi Ezeugo, the deceased's elder brother explained that he was rushed to the emergency unit of the Federal Teaching Hospital, Abakaliki, where he eventually died.

“When we got to the hospital, he was vomiting; I asked him whether he drank anything, and he said it was rat poison and added that he was scared of what people would say, which was what made him to drink the rat poison,” Chidi said.

Reacting to the incident, a stepbrother of the deceased, who identified himself only as Onyema, regretted that the incident had dragged the image of the family in the mud, emphasising that he never imagined that the deceased could take his own life at a time when efforts were being made to resolve the crisis in the family.

