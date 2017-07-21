Home > Gist >

27-yr-old man imprisoned for abducting, impregnating teen

Adeniyi is being tried for a two-count charge of abduction and impregnating a teenager.

An Ile-Ife Magistrates’ Court in Osun on Friday remanded a 27-year-old man, Oluwafemi Adeniyi, in prison for  allegedly abducting, raping and impregnating a teenage girl.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Magistrate Olalekan Ijiyode, who gave the ruling, did not grant the oral bail application of the accused’s lawyer person, but asked him  to come with a written application.

Ijiyode, therefore, ordered that the accused should be remanded in prison pending the consideration of the bail application.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Insp. Emmanuel Abdullahi, told the court that the accused committed the offences on July 14 at No. 5, Ajibiowu St., Ile-Ife.

Abdullahi said the accused also conducted himself in a manner likely to cause the breach of peace by impregnating a 17-year-old without the consent of her parents.

“The accused abducted the girl and kept her in his house without the knowledge of her parents.”

The offences contravened Sections 249 (d) and 361 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun, 2003.

The Defence Counsel, Mr S.O. Salami, had applied for the bail of the accused, saying he will not jump bail.

The case was adjourned until September 4 for hearing. 

