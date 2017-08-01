Home > Gist >

23 dead as flood wrecks havoc in Gombe state

23 dead as flood wrecks havoc in Gombe state

Garba said that six persons died at Dadinkowa in Yamaltu-Deba flood on June 6; 16 died on July 1 and July 25 in Gombe town.

Twenty-three persons have been reported dead by the Gombe State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), with five others missing in Gombe flood disaster between June and July.

The Acting Head of Rescue and Rehabilitation of the agency, Malam Mohammed Garba, made the disclosure to journalists in Gombe on Monday, July 31.

ALSO READ: Lagos flood 'ejects' corpses from mortuary

He went on to say that 21 houses were also destroyed in the flood while 101 houses have been overrun by floods in three communities in the state.

According to him, the flood also washed away a total of farmlands at Jauro Baba, Jauro Mai and Jauro Saini communities at Kamo Ward in Kaltungo Local Government of the state.

Author

Vwovwe Egbo

Vwovwe Egbo is an Associate at Pulse. Apart from being a Mass Communication graduate, Vwovwe has found herself in writing and counselling fueled by a wide range of experiences. There's hardly one word to describe her but she will settle for strong.
