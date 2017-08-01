23 dead as flood wrecks havoc in Gombe state

Twenty-three persons have been reported dead by the Gombe State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), with five others missing in Gombe flood disaster between June and July.

The Acting Head of Rescue and Rehabilitation of the agency, Malam Mohammed Garba, made the disclosure to journalists in Gombe on Monday, July 31.

Garba said that six persons died at Dadinkowa in Yamaltu-Deba flood on June 6; 16 died on July 1 and July 25 in Gombe town.

He went on to say that 21 houses were also destroyed in the flood while 101 houses have been overrun by floods in three communities in the state.

According to him, the flood also washed away a total of farmlands at Jauro Baba, Jauro Mai and Jauro Saini communities at Kamo Ward in Kaltungo Local Government of the state.