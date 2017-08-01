Two men — Moses Nwaba and Timothy Amadi — on Monday appeared before an Ebute Meta Magistrates’ Court, Lagos, charged with giving a man a resounding slap.

The accused — Nwaba, 29, and Amadi, 21 — are facing trial on a three-count charge of conspiracy, assault and stealing.

The duo, however, pleaded innocence of the offences.

According to the Prosecutor, Insp. Chinalu Uwadione, the accused committed the offences on July 30 at 7.00 a.m. at Right Time Transport Company, Iddo in Oyingbo.

He said the accused, who lead passengers into the vehicle, gave the complainant, Murhtar Shuaibu, a humiliating slap on the left ear, causing momentary deafness.

“The accused and Shuaibu had an argument over who was inviting passengers to board buses in their transport company and in the process, Shuaibu was given a resounding slap on his left ear.

“His phone valued at N25,000 and N56, 800 cash was also stolen,” he told the court.

The offences contravened Sections 175, 287 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 287 provides three years imprisonment, while Section 411 prescribes two years.

The Magistrate, Mrs A.S. Okubule, admitted the duo to a bail of N50,000 each with one surety each in like sum.

Further hearing in the case has been fixed for September 4.