2 men remanded in prison for murder of 3-month-old baby

Two men — Oladosu Matthew and Komolafe Idowu — who allegedly murdered a three-month- old baby, were on Monday remanded in prison on the orders of a Modakeke Magistrates’ Court in Osun.

Magistrate Risikat Olayemi, who gave the ruling, said the men should be kept behind bars pending their arraignment in the proper court.

She said her court lacked jurisdiction to try the accused.

Both Matthew and Idowu, 20 years old, are facing a two-count charge of murder and assault.

Police Prosecutor Christian Olajide told the court that the accused committed the offences on June 2 at 3.40 p.m. at Boosa area of Modakeke in Ife North-East.

Olajide said the accused conspired and beat the mother of the baby, Mary Adedeji and in a bid to run for her dear life, the men picked her three months baby lying on bed and threw it into a well.

The offences contravened Sections 254, 316, 319, 324, 351 and 516 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun, 2002.

The case has been adjourned until August 27.