2 men docked for allegedly assaulting man with cutlass

The duo reportedly committed the crime at the village when they attacked the complainant with a cutlass.

Two unemployed men —  Jalo Dutse, Kabir Danazumi — who allegedly attacked a man with a cutlass and stole his N20, 000, were on Friday brought before a Wuse Zone 2 Magistrates’ Court, Abuja.

The accused, who reside at Gwagwa, Abuja, are standing trial on a three-count charge of joint act, assault and theft.

Police Prosecutor Oyeyemi Adeniyi  told the court that the complainant, Richard Tarfa of Best Life Church, Kado Village, reported the case at the Wuse Police Station on July 10.

He alleged that the duo committed the crime at the village when they attacked the complainant with a cutlass.

“They beat up the complainant and stole his N20, 000.”

The prosecutor said the offences contravened Sections 79, 265 and 288 of the Penal Code.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Magistrate, Mr Muhammed Tahir, admitted the accused to a bail of N50, 000 each and a surety each in like sum.

Tahir said the sureties must reside within the jurisdiction of the court and adjourned the case until Aug. 22 for hearing.

