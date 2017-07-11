2 men charged with N17m frozen fish theft

Two men, who allegedly defrauded a company of N17 million worth of fish, were on Monday in Lagos released on N6 million bail on the orders of an Ebute Meta Chief Magistrates’ Court.

The accused — Bayo Iloba, 56, and Gbenga Atoyebi, 41 — are facing a nine-count charge bordering on obtaining money under false pretences, stealing and issuance of due cheques.

The duo, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Magistrate, Mrs A.S. Okubule, who gave the ruling, also granted each of the accused two responsible and gainfully employed sureties in like sum.

But the Prosecutor, Insp. Chinalu Uwadione insisted that the accused committed the offences on March 5, 2011 at Plot 225, MKO Abiola Way, Iganmu, Lagos.

He alleged that the duo obtained frozen fish worth of N17 million from Premium Sea foods with an agreement to remit the proceeds of sales to the company’s account.

They failed to remit the money as promised, instead Atoyebi issued different WEMA Bank’s cheques to the company which were dishonored on presentation as a result of lack of funds, Uwadione told the court.

The offences contravened Sections 297, 314, 319 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The magistrate adjourned the case until August 16 for hearing.