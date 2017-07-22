Home > Gist >

2 members of Badoo cult group reportedly arrested in Ikorodu

Badoo 2 members of cult group reportedly arrested in Ikorodu

The police might be on the ascendancy in its battle against the notorious cult group based on this development.

  • Published:
A member of the Badoo gang in a blood-stained shirt. play

A member of the Badoo gang in a blood-stained shirt.

(Press)

Olamide Should rapper drop 'Baddo' from his name?
Badoo Ikorodu residents tell Pulse their experience with cult gang [Photos]
Badoo Ikorodu MSSN training camp cancelled
Badoo Suspected female gang member beaten mercilessly in Ikorodu [Video]
Badoo Lagos police make top officers, divisions' phone numbers public
Badoo Another suspect almost lynched in Ikorodu [Video]
Badoo Strikes Again Ritual cult gang murder lovers in Ojodu Berger
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Two members of the Badoo cult group have been arrested and taken to a police station in Ikorodu where they committed various acts of murder.

This was contained in a report published by Punch News earlier today raising hopes that the days of the cultists may soon be numbered.

Suspected Badoo members arrested by the police. play

Suspected Badoo members arrested by the police.

(Punch)

 

The activities of the cult group have been one that has brought great fear into the minds of Ikorodu residents, forcing some to abandon their homes for safer environment.

Collaborative efforts between the Lagos State Police and local groups including traditional rulers and others have helped to strengthen hopes of a complete annihilation of the cultists in the end.

Most of the attacks initiated by the Badoo menace have been unprovoked as victims were reported to be in their homes when they were killed.

play

 

What is considered more shocking is the cult group's lack of restriction for murdering little children.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is an Associate at Pulse. Communication Manager & Social Media Strategist with a keen interest in writing. Ayodele is a huge fan of the Hannibal Lecter fictional character. He is currently at crossroads when it concerns his interests in Hip-Hop & Rock music. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Porn Business Nigeria joins the adult movie industrybullet
2 Badoo Strikes Again Ritual cult gang murder lovers in Ojodu Bergerbullet
3 Angelo Soliman The 18th century Nigerian Freemason who was friends...bullet

Gist

Somewhere in Ipaja, some basketball lovers would rather kick ball in the rain than vote.
Lagos LG Elections It is basketball over politics in some parts of Lagos
A machete is a deadly weapon
Evil That Men Do 2 men docked for allegedly assaulting man with cutlass
court gavel
See Gobe 40-yr-old welder tried for allegedly impregnating married woman
52-year-old surety bags 2 years for failing to produce accused in court
In Abuja Mechanic bags 5 months for stealing woman’s handbag, valuables