2 members of Badoo cult group reportedly arrested in Ikorodu

Two members of the Badoo cult group have been arrested and taken to a police station in Ikorodu where they committed various acts of murder.

This was contained in a report published by Punch News earlier today raising hopes that the days of the cultists may soon be numbered.

The activities of the cult group have been one that has brought great fear into the minds of Ikorodu residents, forcing some to abandon their homes for safer environment.

Collaborative efforts between the Lagos State Police and local groups including traditional rulers and others have helped to strengthen hopes of a complete annihilation of the cultists in the end.

Most of the attacks initiated by the Badoo menace have been unprovoked as victims were reported to be in their homes when they were killed.

What is considered more shocking is the cult group's lack of restriction for murdering little children.