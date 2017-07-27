2 apprentices remanded in jail for misappropriation of funds

A Sokoto Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday remanded two apprentices for allegedly misappropriating mobile phone recharge cards worth N11.4 million.

Abdulazeez Yahaya, (33), and Mustapha Abdullahi, (32), residents of new Arkilla and Gawon-Nama areas in the Sokoto metropolis, respectively, were charged with criminal conspiracy, breach of trust and misappropriation of fund.

The Police Prosecutor, Insp. Naallah Jibo, told the court that the accused persons were recruited by one Abubakar Binji of Rabah road in Sokoto, a recharge card dealer, sometime in 2012, to run his business as apprentices.

He said Yahaya was entrusted with recharge cards worth N8, 177, 920 while Abdullahi was entrusted with recharge cards valued at N6, 944, 000 respectively.

Jibo told the court that the complainant reported the incident to the Police after he reconciled his accounts with the accused and they could not account for the sum of N11.4 million from proceeds of the sales.

Jibo added that the incident occurred sometime in 2012 and the offences contravened Sections 315 and 309 of the Penal Code Law.

The accused persons pleaded not guilty to the charge preferred against them and Chief Magistrate Abubakar Adamu ordered that they should be remanded in prison custody, for further investigations.

Adamu adjourned the case until July 30, for hearing.