17-yr-old girl arrested for raping man at knife-point

A 17-year-old girl faces the possibility of spending the rest of her life in jail for allegedly raping a man at knife point.

  Published:
Lestina Marie Smith faces life in jail for raping man play

Lestina Marie Smith faces life in jail for raping man

(UK Metro)
A sex-starved 17-year-old girl, Lestina Marie Smith, has been arrested by the police in the United Kingdom for allegedly raping a 19-year-old man while holding a knife to her victim’s throat.

UK Metro reports that Smith reportedly committed the crime in Saginaw, Central Michigan, after she held down the man, pulled a knife on him and forced him to have both vaginal and oral sex with her.

According to the report, the teenager was apparently high on drugs when she committed the crime and is being held without bail in the Saginaw County Jail and could be sentenced to life imprisonment if found guilty.

She was arraigned on Tuesday, January 17, 2017, on two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and is next due in court on February 3, 2017, for sentencing.

Would you report a rape by a woman on you?»

