14-yr-old girl kills husband 5 months after wedding

A 14-year-old girl who was forced by her parents to marry a 40-year-old man against her wishes has been arrested by the Niger State Police Command for allegedly clubbing the man to death five months later.

Total Media reports that the young suspect identified as Aisha Isah was forced by her parents to marry the deceased, Isiaka Usman, her cousin, from Lifari village in the Mashegu Local Government Area of the state in April 2017, despite her protestations.

It was gathered that the suspect had been complaining to her parents that Usman who already had two wives before marrying her, had been starving and maltreating her, begging her parents to take her back from his house but all her pleas fell on deaf ears.

It was also learned from residents of the village that one of Usman's two wives had left him on account of his failure to meet up with his responsibilities to his family.

The teenage suspect reportedly told the police during interrogation that her late husband had failed to provide food for her for several days, leading to frustration.

“He had been starving me and four days and he when I confronted him, he slapped me and out of anger, I hit him on the forehead with a pestle and he collapsed and died.

My husband had the habit of not giving us money for food and each time we (the wives) confront him, he would tell us to go to our parents’ home and eat. He never cared about us; he beat us every time we demanded money for food.”

Asked if the other wife was at home at the time of the incident, she stated that the other wife went to the hospital with her baby.

“My mate was not around; it was only me and my late husband that were in the house at the time of the incident. It was when he slapped me that I picked a pestle and hit him. He fell on the ground and I ran to my mother’s house at Kahigu Village in Mashegu Council,” Isah confessed.

She added that she did not kill Usman deliberately as it was out of anger and frustration and pleaded for forgiveness.

“I am sorry for what happened; it is the devil’s work and I pray my parents will forgive me. I never knew that he would die, I regretted all my actions,” she stated.

The State Police Public Relations Officer [PPRO], ASP Bala Elkanah who confirmed the incident, said the victim died at Mashegu Hospital where he was taken for treatment.

Describing the incident as rather unfortunate, ASP Elkanah said the suspect would nevertheless be prosecuted as a juvenile offender.