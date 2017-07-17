Home > Gist >

1 dead, others injured as masquerade festival gets violent

In Ibadan 1 dead, others injured as masquerade festival gets violent

The Oyo State Police Command on Monday  confirmed the death of one person in the violence  that trailed  the public outing of the Ege masquerade in Ibadan on Sunday.

The police spokesman in the state, ASP Adekunle Ajisebutu, told  the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ibadan on Monday that  two suspects were also  arrested  in  connection with the incident.

NAN reports  that  violence had marred the  Egungun festival  on Sunday as many residents were assaulted while properties were destroyed.

The festival,  which often featured  displays by  masquerades, is meant to showcase the rich culture and tradition of  Ibadanland.

Ajisebutu, however, said that the command had  beefed up security in the area where the Egungun festival was taking place.

He said the state Commissioner of  Police, Abiodun Odude, had  warned all  masquerades and their followers to refrain from  violence.

The police, he said,  would not hesitate to deal with any individual  or group attempting to cause  a breach of  the peace.

Meanwhile, the Olubadan of  Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji,  has expressed displeasure with  Sunday’s violence.

He said several meetings were held with stakeholders on the need to keep the peace before the festival commenced.

Adetunji,  who commiserated  with victims  of the violence and their families,  pledged  that the perpetrators would be brought to justice. 

