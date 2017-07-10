Home > Food, Drinks & Travel >

White Hot Chocolate :  How to make this yummy beverage

White hot chocolate is a traditional chocolate beverage made with white chocolate, steamed milk and topped with chocolate chips.

play A cup of white hot chocolate (Cincy shopper)

Anyone and everyone should love this drink. You know why? It's super sweet and yummy.

White hot chocolate is a traditional hot chocolate beverage made with white chocolate and steamed milk topped with whipped cream, white chocolate chips or candy canes and it's pretty much easy to prepare.

play A cup of white hot chocolate (Second cup)

Ingredients

1. 4 cups milk

2. 1 cup white chocolate chips or chopped white chocolate

3. 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

4. Pinch salt (optional)

5. White chocolate chips or white chocolate shavings (for garnishing)

play White chocolate and milk for making white hot chocolate drink (Farmwife drinks)
 

Preparation

1. Put the milk, white chocolate, vanilla and a pinch of salt in a saucepan.

2. Whisk continuously over medium-low heat, until the chocolate has melted and the mixture is smooth. Do not allow it boil.

Enjoy your white chocolate hot and sweet.

Kehinde Omotosho

Kehinde Omotosho is a lover of good and healthy food. She loves writing and is passionate about books. Meeting people and making friends are a few of her hobbies. Instagram handle @kenny_tosho
