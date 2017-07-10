White Hot Chocolate :  How to make this yummy beverage

White hot chocolate is a traditional chocolate beverage made with white chocolate, steamed milk and topped with chocolate chips.
White hot chocolate is a traditional hot chocolate beverage made with white chocolate and steamed milk topped with whipped cream, white chocolate chips or candy canes and it's pretty much easy to prepare.
1. 4 cups milk
2. 1 cup white chocolate chips or chopped white chocolate
3. 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
4. Pinch salt (optional)
5. White chocolate chips or white chocolate shavings (for garnishing)
ALSO READ: Chocolate milk has got the best protein, fats and sugar contents your body requires
1. Put the milk, white chocolate, vanilla and a pinch of salt in a saucepan.
2. Whisk continuously over medium-low heat, until the chocolate has melted and the mixture is smooth. Do not allow it boil.
Enjoy your white chocolate hot and sweet.