White Hot Chocolate :  How to make this yummy beverage

Anyone and everyone should love this drink. You know why? It's super sweet and yummy.

White hot chocolate is a traditional hot chocolate beverage made with white chocolate and steamed milk topped with whipped cream, white chocolate chips or candy canes and it's pretty much easy to prepare.

Ingredients

1. 4 cups milk

2. 1 cup white chocolate chips or chopped white chocolate

3. 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

4. Pinch salt (optional)

5. White chocolate chips or white chocolate shavings (for garnishing)

ALSO READ: Chocolate milk has got the best protein, fats and sugar contents your body requires

Preparation

1. Put the milk, white chocolate, vanilla and a pinch of salt in a saucepan.

2. Whisk continuously over medium-low heat, until the chocolate has melted and the mixture is smooth. Do not allow it boil.

Enjoy your white chocolate hot and sweet.