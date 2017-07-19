Ukpo Ogede :  How to make super delicious plantain moi moi

Plantain moi moi, traditionally known as Ukpo Ogede, is a Nigerian delicacy prepared with over ripe plantains.

One very unique thing about this food is that it is a delicacy that helps you avoid food spoilage and wastage. Rather than throw those over ripe plantains (as long as it is not rotten), you can easily convert it to a delicious delicacy that you'll enjoy eating, not one that you'll have to force down your throat.

If you love plantain and moi moi, then you'll definitely love this super duper sweet delicacy.

Let's learn how to make this delicacy.

Ingredients

1. Ripe plantain

2. Unripe plantain flour

3. Onion

4. Scotch bonnet (Ata Rodo)

5. Crayfish (ground)

6. Palm oil

7. Salt

8. Seasoning cubes

9. Water

Preparation

1. Wash the plantain properly and slice into small bits and put it in the blender.

2. Add sliced onion and scotch bonnet (Ata Rodo) into the blender. Add a little water and blend till it's smooth. Pour it into a bowl and keep it aside.

3. Mix the unripe plantain flour, salt, seasoning cubes, crayfish and some water in a bowl to form a thick paste.

4. Pour the mixture into the blended plantain and mix properly

5. Pour some palm oil and stir well.

6. Scoop the mixture into moi moi tins or cupcake pans or you could even use moi moi leaves if you choose to.

7. Arrange it in a pot, add some water and cook for about 20-30 minutes or till when your knife comes out clean when inserted into the middle of the moi moi.

There you go! Plantain moi moi is ready.