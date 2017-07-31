Home > Food, Drinks & Travel >

Travel Tips Want to fly first class at a cheaper rate. Here's how

A good number of us dream to fly first class, but at a cheaper rate. Well, thanks to these tips, our dreams might finally be coming through.

Flying first class or business class is sure a very comfortable way to getting to your destination. And yeah, we all love comfort.

Enjoying the five-star comfort and luxury while flying is our dream. Doing that on a low budget seem totally impossible.

Here's the good news, maybe it isn't impossible and maybe our dreams can actually become a reality.

Anyway, here's how you can swing yourself to fly first class at a cheaper rate.

1. Fly When Business Travellers Aren’t.

play Know when to fly (Ask men)
 

The last thing Business travellers want to do is fly during the weekends or during any National and public holidays, they fly all week long. That’s why you won’t see as many people flying in business suits during the weekends. This means, more business class seats will be up for grabs during the weekend. So, what better time other than the weekends is there to fly a first/business class at a cheaper rate?

2. Upgrade at Check-In.

If you really want an upgraded seat, you could ask the frontline employees of your airline if there’s any possibility to upgrade to first class.

Here's the thing, if first class seats on your flight are undersold, the airline loses its expected revenue. Surely, no service provider can be satisfied with it. In such cases, airlines do their best to sell out premium class tickets before a flight takes off. So economy class travellers have a good chance to purchase an upgrade at a minimal rate.

Note: If you're going to ask for an upgrade, this requires you to be at your best. You should look really good and speak to people courteously to make them willing to assist you. Your look should tell anybody that you’re eligible for travelling first class.

3. Be on the look out any open Seat.

If your coach seat is towards the front of the plane, listen for the cabin door to shut. If there’s an open first class seat, ask the flight attendant if you can move.

4.  Arrive early

play Arrive at the airport in time (TSA)
 

Sometimes, flights are underbooked so airlines provide discounted first class tickets or even free upgrades to their customers.

There are usually no more than 1-2 seats available and you should be quick to take an advantage so you want to show up at the airport quite early.

5. Be loyal

play Be loyal to your airline (Barton associates)
 

Most airline offer loyalty programs. All you have to do to get the cheapest first class tickets is to become a member! Loyal clients regularly get discounts and rewards of all possible kinds. Furthermore, repeatedly travelling with the same carrier will help you earn miles which will add up and eventually you can use them for a free upgrade.Just make sure you don't let points expire.

Kehinde Omotosho

Kehinde Omotosho is a lover of good and healthy food. She loves writing and is passionate about books. Meeting people and making friends are a few of her hobbies.
