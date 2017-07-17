Rice, Beans :  5 foods every Nigerian guy should know how to cook

Cooking in Nigeria is often seen as a lady's duty and so nearly all Nigerian guys can't seem to make a decent plate of meal.

While this is largely due to their tight schedules and busy lifestyle (because they have to work, work, work to able to fully meet up with their financial responsibilities), it's only important and necessary that they know how to juggle one or two mixtures to come up with a decent recipe to fill a plate (at least plate for one) because of the rainy days.

Putting aside the very complicated meals that require a lot of ingredients and step by step guide, here are 5 of the easy to make recipes that every Nigerian guy should know how to prepare.

1. White rice and stew

This is a very simple meal to prepare.

For the stew

a. Wash your meat and boil it with some salt and seasonings.

b. Grind some tomatoes, pepper and onion together. Set it aside.

c. Add some vegetable oil in a pot.

d. Pour the grounded tomatoes, pepper and onion mix in the oil and leave it to fry for about 5 minutes.

e. Add some salt, seasoning cube and meat stock into the pot.

f. Add the meat. Cover the pot and leave to boil for about 7-10 minutes.

For the rice

Wash the quantity of rice needed. Put it in a pot, add salt and water. Boil till the rice is soft.

2. Noodles

This recipe is pretty much easy to make

a. Put the noodles in a pot (you can break it if you feel it'll be so much trouble eating it long).

b. Add the spice that comes with the noodles.

c. Add some chopped onion and dry pepper.

d. Add chopped hot dog, carrot and sweetcorn (if you want).

e. Add some water and boil for about 5-7 minutes.

Note; You can boil egg with this dish if you want or spice with suya.

3. Jollof Spag

Much like jollof rice, this meal is so delicious and can be conjured together in only a matter of minutes.

a. put some vegetable oil in a pot

b. Add chopped onion and let it fry.

c. In a small bowl, mix tomato paste, dry pepper and water.

d. Pour the paste you made into the pot.

e. Add salt, Maggi, thyme and curry. Stir it together and let it fry for about 2 minutes.

f. Add some water. Leave to boil for about 3 minutes.

g. Add the spaghetti (You can break it if you choose to). Cook it till the spaghetti is soft.

4. Beans

Beans seem to be a good number of guys favourite but only a few know how to prepare this simple dish.

a. Pick the beans to remove stones and debris

b. Wash it and turn it into a pot.

c. Slice onion and add some water. Leave it to boil till the beans get very soft.

d. Add salt, dry pepper and palm oil. Stir properly and leave it to cook for about 10 minutes

5. Jollof rice

Jollof is one of Nigerians favourites and it is pretty much easy to prepare.

a. Chop some onion and fry it.

b. Add some grounded tomatoes-pepper mixture.

c. Add salt, Maggi, curry, thyme and any other seasoning of your choice.

d. Add some water. Leave it to boil for about 5 minutes

e. Wash the quantity of rice you need for this.

f. Add the rice into the content of the pot. Leave to cook until the rice is soft.

Note; Be careful not to add too much water so that the rice doesn't become soggy. So, you can add the water in bits if you're not sure about the quantity of water you need to make the rice.

There you go! I hope you guys will do more with your cooking.