Pulse36 Day 8 :  Asaba calls

Today is our first day of rest.

Before we even set out, one advice Travel writer, Pelu Awofeso gave was “rest every 6/7 days”. So it's safe to say we were just following advice.

So maybe we'll just recap.

Our Day 1.

Was Sunday. July 2. Our first stop was Ijebu-Igbo. Oke-Ire to be specific. There we found the tomb believed to hold the body of the Queen of Sheba, Bilikisu Sungbo.

Day 2.

We weren't shown around the palace of the Awujale of Ijebu Land, but we still managed to grab a photo or two.

Then off we went to Ore, the food bus stop of Nigeria. Then Ondo Town, where someone is never met before insisted he pay for our hotel for the night. Bless his soul.

Day 3 was for Idanre:

Here, we climbed and explored 800 years of history at Idanre Hills.

Beautiful place.

Day 4 was for Benin.

But we made a quick stop at Ore. Said bye bye to new friends we might never see again. Then we were off Benin City. 5 minutes in and we were already in the hands of the police. Just their routine bullying and tensioning.

We had equally amazing hosts here. Ring Road blew our minds.

Day 5 was a UNIBEN kinda day.

And we were blown away by the incredible art we saw everywhere. So much so, we had to come back;

On Day 6:

We spoke to more students about their art. And more. And more.

Day 7 was for Wafi.

And we had the most amazing hosts in Warri. From Collins to Oreva, to Kevwe.

It's Day 8.

And Asaba is calling, the stories it holds are endless. And so we must answer.

*All photos were shot on the Samsung Galaxy S8+.