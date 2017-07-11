Home > Food, Drinks & Travel >

#Pulse36 Day 8 :  Asaba calls

#Pulse36 Day 8 Asaba calls

Today is our first day of rest.

  • Published:
That's Roland in white. Hosted us for one night and it was amazing. play

That's Roland in white. Hosted us for one night and it was amazing.

(Pulse36)

Beans Stir-Fry If you ever wanted to cook a really tasty beans without palm oil, here's how
#Pulse36 Day 7 Warri has just been pure cruise
#Pulse36 Day 6 The Virgin Boys of the Oba of Benin
White Hot Chocolate How to make this yummy beverage
Nigerian Recipe How would you like a bowl of this peppered kpomo for appetiser?
Coconut cloud cake You need to try this yummy treat for dessert
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Today is our first day of rest.

Before we even set out, one advice Travel writer, Pelu Awofeso gave was “rest every 6/7 days”. So it's safe to say we were just following advice.

So maybe we'll just recap.

Our Day 1.

Was Sunday. July 2. Our first stop was Ijebu-Igbo. Oke-Ire to be specific. There we found the tomb believed to hold the body of the Queen of Sheba, Bilikisu Sungbo.

Queen of Sheba, Bilikisu Sungbo's grave play

Queen of Sheba, Bilikisu Sungbo's grave

(Pulse36)

 

Day 2.

We weren't shown around the palace of the Awujale of Ijebu Land, but we still managed to grab a photo or two.

Benin City play

Benin City

(Pulse36)

 

Then off we went to Ore, the food bus stop of Nigeria. Then Ondo Town, where someone is never met before insisted he pay for our hotel for the night. Bless his soul.

Follow our #Pulse36 travel stories on Instagram @pulsenigeriatravel

Day 3 was for Idanre:

Here, we climbed and explored 800 years of history at Idanre Hills.

Idanre Town play

Idanre Town

(Pulse36)

 

Beautiful place.

Day 4 was for Benin.

But we made a quick stop at Ore. Said bye bye to new friends we might never see again. Then we were off Benin City. 5 minutes in and we were already in the hands of the police. Just their routine bullying and tensioning.

Follow our #Pulse36 travel stories on Instagram @pulsenigeriatravel

We had equally amazing hosts here. Ring Road blew our minds.

Day 5 was a UNIBEN kinda day.

And we were blown away by the incredible art we saw everywhere. So much so, we had to come back;

On Day 6:

We spoke to more students about their art. And more. And more.

Day 7 was for Wafi.

And we had the most amazing hosts in Warri. From Collins to Oreva, to Kevwe.

Discussing with our host Collins, Oreva, Kevwe in Warri play

Discussing with our host Collins, Oreva, Kevwe in Warri

(Pulse36)

 

It's Day 8.

That's Roland in white. Hosted us for one night and it was amazing. play

That's Roland in white. Hosted us for one night and it was amazing.

(Pulse36)

 

And Asaba is calling, the stories it holds are endless. And so we must answer.

*All photos were shot on the Samsung Galaxy S8+.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse Mix

Pulse Mix Get exciting content from all over the world as Pulse keeps informing, educating and entertaining you with daily updates.

Top 3

1 #Pulse36 Day 6 The Virgin Boys of the Oba of Beninbullet
2 #Pulse36 Day 5 Something incredible is happening in UNIBENbullet
3 #Pulse36 Day 3 In Idanre, there are 682 steps to Heavenbullet

Food, Drinks & Travel

Coconut cloud cake
Coconut cloud cake You need to try this yummy treat for dessert
White Hot Chocolate How to make this yummy beverage
Beans Stir-Fry If you ever wanted to cook a really tasty beans without palm oil, here's how
Nigerian Recipe How would you like a bowl of this peppered kpomo for appetiser?