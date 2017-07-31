Pineapple Cream Smoothie :  How to prepare a cup of this refreshing drink

This sweet, creamy drink which combines pineapple with a hint of orange one refreshing drink ideal for a sunny day.

Pineapple cream smoothie is a slushy drink with an incredible sweetness of natural flavours is a sugar-free drink, which makes it completely healthy to gulp for anyone.

Ingredients

1. 3/4 cup Pineapple Juice

2. 1/2 cup orange juice

3. 1/2 cup almond milk or coconut milk

4. 3 cups ice (crushed)

5. 1/4 teaspoon vanilla essence

Preparation

1. Put the crushed ice in a blender. Add the pineapple juice, orange juice, coconut milk and vanilla essence.

2. Blend the ingredients for about 15 seconds or until the ice is completely crushed and the texture becomes slushy.

Serve and enjoy your refreshing pineapple creamy smoothie.