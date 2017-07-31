Home > Food, Drinks & Travel >

Pineapple Cream Smoothie :  How to prepare a cup of this refreshing drink

Pineapple Cream Smoothie How to prepare a cup of this refreshing drink

Pineapple cream smoothie is an absolutely natural creamy drink with an incredible natural sweetness from the pineapple.

  • Published:
play Pineapple cream smoothie (Beauty lifestyle)

Native Jollof How to make super tasty rice with locust beans
Homemade Ginger Tea 3 easy steps to make this beverage
Lagos Suya Carnival First edition set to break the world record of the longest suya/steak
Rice Tart Want to turn your leftover rice into a new dish? Here's how (video)
Chocolate Milkshake Cocktail Here's how to make this yummy dessert
Homemade Meat pie How to make this Nigerian most sought-after snack
DIY Recipes How to make omelette rolls with a frying pan
DIY Recipes 5 soups every Nigerian should know how to cook
Chicken Curry Sauce Here's how to cook this Nigerian yummy tasty sauce
DIY Recipe How to make avocado toast in less than 5 minutes
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

This sweet, creamy drink which combines pineapple with a hint of orange one refreshing drink ideal for a sunny day.

Pineapple cream smoothie is a slushy drink with an incredible sweetness of natural flavours is a sugar-free drink, which makes it completely healthy to gulp for anyone.

play Pineapple cream smoothie (Food viva)

 

Ingredients

1. 3/4 cup Pineapple Juice

2. 1/2 cup orange juice

3. 1/2 cup almond milk or coconut milk

4. 3 cups ice (crushed)

5. 1/4 teaspoon vanilla essence

Preparation

1. Put the crushed ice in a blender. Add the pineapple juice, orange juice, coconut milk and vanilla essence.

play Put all the ingredients in a blender and blend (Snap guide)

 

2. Blend the ingredients for about 15 seconds or until the ice is completely crushed and the texture becomes slushy.

Serve and enjoy your refreshing pineapple creamy smoothie.

More

Maize Apart from beans and corn, here are other dishes you can make with corn
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Kehinde Omotosho

Kehinde Omotosho is a lover of good and healthy food. She loves writing and is passionate about books. Meeting people and making friends are a few of her hobbies. Instagram handle @kenny_tosho
(instagram)

Top 3

1 #Pulse36 Day 20 Ekpankukwo is the food of the godsbullet
2 #Pulse36 Day 19 The curious case of dog meat in Uyobullet
3 #Pulse36 Day 17 Maybe the future of Nigeria will be Made in Ababullet

Food, Drinks & Travel

Hi Tinapa, bye Tinapa
#Pulse36 Day 21 Hi Tinapa, bye Tinapa
Maize Apart from beans and corn, here are other dishes you can make with corn
Ogwuta Lake has an interesting story
Oguta Lake In a corner of Imo, two angry rivers flow without ever coming together
DIY Recipe How to make avocado toast in less than 5 minutes