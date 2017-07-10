Home > Food, Drinks & Travel >

Nigerian Recipe :  How would you like a bowl of this peppered kpomo for appetiser?

Imagine munching a plate of this tasty sauced peppered kpomo as a grand entrance to your main course? It's heaven on earth.

  • Published:
play Peppered kpomo (Afrolems)

What can be better than a tiny little bowl of peppered kpomo to usher you into a majestic lunch?

For those who don't know what kpomo is, it's simply cow skin. Sounds a bit awkward, right? Why would anyone want to chew on the skin of a cow when the beef is much better? Well, here's why. Kpomo has this sweet, thick, yet loose feel when clasped against the upper and lower teeth that's so delicious you'll always want more. Imagine mixing and lubricating it with a bit of sauce, spice and seasonings, that's even better. So, why won't you rather start your meal with a bowl of this tasty delicacy?

play Peppered kpomo (Pinterest)

 

Anyway, with as little as kpomo, pepper, onion and a few other seasonings, you'll be munching in a plate of this Nigerian appetiser.

Ingredients

1. 5 medium pieces of Kpomo (cow skin)

2. 2 Cooking spoons of Palm Oil

3. 3 pieces of Scotch bonnet peppers (Ata rodo)

4. 1 teaspoon dry pepper (chili powder)

5. 1 bulb of onion

6. 1 tablespoons of chopped scent leaves

7. Salt

8. Seasoning cubes

play Ingredients, cent leaves, blended pepper and chopped onion for making peppered kpomo (Afrolems)

 

Preparation

1. Wash the kpomo with a clean sponge to take away the dirt and sand in the in it.

2. In a medium sized pot, put the kpomo, season with seasoning cubes, onion, dry pepper (chilli pepper) and salt and boil till the kpomo is soft.

3. Blend your pepper and onion together. Make sure you don't blend it too smooth.

4. Chop the onion and scent leaves. Set it aside for garnishing.

5. In a medium sized skillet, heat up the palm oil. Add the chopped onions and blended pepper-onion mix. Fry for about 5 minutes so that the pepper is well cooked and doesn't taste raw.

6. Stir fry the boiled kpomo and stir fry. You can add some more seasoning if you wish.

play A plate of Peppered kpomo (9ja foodie)

 

7. Sprinkle the scent leaves while hot and stir.

Bon Appétit

More

