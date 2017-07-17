Home > Food, Drinks & Travel >

Nigerian Drinks :  How to prepare a super sweet soy milk

Soy milk isn't only a sweet drink but a very nutritious one which is rich in plant protein.

Something about soy milk is that it is incredibly nutritious.

Growing up, I didn't like the taste of the milk because unlike other kinds of milk (not yoghurt), it has this thick consistency which I felt was a little disturbing at the time.

Fast forward to a few years after my early encounter with the soy milk, I just can't stop wondering how on earth I disliked this milk or why anyone should because complementing its great taste is its health benefits.

play Soy milk (Time out vietnam)

 

Soy milk is a good source of plant protein with a well-balanced amino acid level and it is equally rich in essential fatty acids, amino acids like lysine and methionine, fibre, vitamins and minerals.

Anyway, let's see how we can make this wonderful nutrient loaded drink.

Ingredients

1. 1 cup Soya beans

2. Water (as much as you want)

3. Sugar or Honey (depending on what you want)

4. Flavour essence - Optional

play Ingredients for making Soy milk (Instructables)

 

Preparation

1. Soak the soya bean seed in water overnight so that it becomes soft and easy to take off the skin.

2. Peel off the skin from the seeds. Rinse multiple times until the seeds come out clean just like you do when making Moi Moi.

3. Put the clean beans in a blender. Add some water and blend it.

play Put the peeled soya beans in a blender and blend (Maangchi)

 

4. Pour the grounded soya beans in a sieve to remove the milk from the chaff.

play Sieve the milk from the chaff (Jewel pie)

 

Note; some prefer to go ahead and take the milk that way.

5. Pour the milk into a pot and boil. When it starts boiling, reduce the heat and stir continuously so that the milk doesn't spill over the pot leaving the whole place messy.

play Stir the milk while it is boiling (YouTube)

 

6. Add the sugar or honey and the flavour essence of your choice. Stir a bit longer.

There you go. Soya milk is that easy to make and tasty.

Rice, Beans 5 foods every Nigerian guy should know how to cook
Author

Kehinde Omotosho

Kehinde Omotosho is a lover of good and healthy food. She loves writing and is passionate about books. Meeting people and making friends are a few of her hobbies. Instagram handle @kenny_tosho
