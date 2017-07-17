Home > Food, Drinks & Travel >

Nigerian Delicacy :  How to roll Eba to make it look fancy and presentable

Nigerian Delicacy How to roll Eba to make it look fancy and presentable

Something about packaging food nicely is that it makes it inviting and irresistible.

  • Published:
play A plate of Eba roll (Zikoko)

DIY How to cook egusi soup
Milkshake Recipe How to make this yummy chocolate peanut butter shake
Ice Cream Doughnut Check out this food trend we can't wait to shove down our throat
Coconut Cloud Cake You need to try this yummy treat for dessert
White Hot Chocolate How to make this yummy beverage
Chicken Coleslaw Sandwich Here's how you can introduce tasty fried chicken into your bowl of salad
Domino's Chocolate Pizza There's a new type of pizza and food lovers can't decide if they love it
Beans Stir-Fry If you ever wanted to cook a really tasty beans without palm oil, here's how
DIY How to bake your own chocolate cake
Bread Transformation Want to make your stale loaf fresh again? Try this
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Food packaging is twice as important as the taste and quality of the food itself. Right?

The truth is as beautiful and valuable as a thing might be, it doesn't always look appealing to the human eye until you've given it some sort of beautiful, neatly done finishing.

play Eba rolls and Efo riro (Dobby's signature)

 

Nigeria has got so much nice and tasty dishes that a good number of us underestimate and probably toss into a corner when we go to one of these fancy eateries to get something to eat probably because we feel too packaged to dig into such meal in public places.

Well, guess what? Our foods' got their own style and packaging as well. You just need to be creative with these foods and learn how to style them.

So today's food for style is our local Eba. Packaging this great delicacy in the nicest way possible will make anyone and everyone fall in love with it.

play Eba rolls and okro soup (Dobby's signature)

 

Anyway, let's get to it. How to roll Eba.

Things you need

1. Rolling pin

2. Transparent nylon (the one you use in wrapping swallows)

3. Chopping board or any flat surface

Direction

1. Make the Eba. I'm sure we all know how to make this meal as it is one of the easiest food any Nigerian can make.

2. Open one of the sealed ends of the nylon so that you have just a single layer.

3. Spread the nylon on the chopping board or on a flat surface.

4. Scoop the Eba on the nylon (at the middle).

play Scoop the Eba on the nylon (Dooney's kitchen)

 

5. Use another nylon to cover the Eba.

6. Take the rolling pin and roll it out to form a rectangular shape.

play After scooping the Eba on a nylon on a flat surface, cover it with another nylon. Use a rolling pin to form a rectangular shape, remove the nylon on it and roll the eba to the other edge using the nylon underneath. (Active kitchen)

 

7. Take out the nylon on top of the Eba and use the one underneath to fold/roll the Eba till you get to the edge.

There you go! Well packaged Eba rolls.

More

Beans Pudding How to make moin moin with leaves (pictures)
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Kehinde Omotosho

Kehinde Omotosho is a lover of good and healthy food. She loves writing and is passionate about books. Meeting people and making friends are a few of her hobbies. Instagram handle @kenny_tosho
(instagram)

Top 3

1 #Pulse36 Day 10 Nigerians might forget, but Asaba remembers Oct. 7 1967bullet
2 #Pulse36 Day 8 Asaba callsbullet
3 #Pulse36 Day 2 Who runs Ijebu? Sikiru! But who runs Ore?bullet

Food, Drinks & Travel

Rice, Beans 5 foods every Nigerian guy should know how to cook
Ogwuta Lake has an interesting story
#Pulse36 Day 12 Ogwuta Lake has an interesting story
Ogbunike Caves is not for the faint of heart
#Pulse36 Day 11 Ogbunike Caves is not for the faint of heart
Beans Pudding How to make moin moin with leaves (pictures)