Nigeria Food Fair :  Lagos prepares for 2017 edition of the 3-day exhibition

Nigeria food fair, an event set to promote entrepreneurs in the food industry holds a 3-day food exhibition.

The 3-day food fair is an exhibition and sales event of online/offline foods and beverages, food technology/security , water exhibition, agro-logistics and cooking gas expo which aims at showcasing the quality of Nigerian Food Varieties with opportunities in the local and international markets.

Ranging from all kinds of food types to beverages, food packaging and processing, water exhibitors as well as household items will be on display at the exhibition as a way of promoting entrepreneurship and accelerating innovation in the industry.

In addition to the Food Fair, there will be master classes with veterans and professionals in the food and agro-allied industry taking participants on e-commerce.

The food fair is an exhibition that will expose you to the masters, teach you how to create your own EStore and help you meet potential investors and access Government loans.

Venue: Adeyemi Bero Hall , Alausa Secretariat Lagos Nigeria.

Event Date: 18 - 20 September 2017

Event Time : 10am -8pm daily.