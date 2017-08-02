Home > Food, Drinks & Travel >

Nigeria Food Fair :  Lagos prepares for 2017 edition of the 3-day exhibition

Nigeria Food Fair Lagos prepares for 2017 edition of the 3-day exhibition

Nigeria food fair is a 3-day food exhibition set to promote promote entrepreneurship and accelerate innovation in the food industry.

  • Published:
play Food fair (360 Nobs)

Lagos Suya Carnival First edition set to break the world record of the longest suya/steak
Maize Apart from beans and corn, here are other dishes you can make with corn
DIY Recipe How to prepare delicious coconut fish curry
#Pulse36 Day 20 Ekpankukwo is the food of the gods
Homemade Ginger Tea 3 easy steps to make this beverage
Pineapple Cream Smoothie How to prepare a cup of this refreshing drink
Homemade Meat pie How to make this Nigerian most sought-after snack
DIY Recipe How to make avocado toast in less than 5 minutes
Native Jollof How to make super tasty rice with locust beans
Chicken Suya Skewers Crave for this delicious treat? Just make it yourself
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Nigeria food fair, an event set to promote entrepreneurs in the food industry holds a 3-day food exhibition.

The 3-day food fair is an exhibition and sales event of online/offline foods and beverages, food technology/security , water exhibition, agro-logistics and cooking gas expo which aims at showcasing the quality of Nigerian Food Varieties with opportunities in the local and international markets.

play Food fair (Connect Nigeria)

 

Ranging from all kinds of food types to beverages, food packaging and processing, water exhibitors as well as household items will be on display at the exhibition as a way of promoting entrepreneurship and accelerating innovation in the industry.

In addition to the Food Fair, there will be master classes with veterans and professionals in the food and agro-allied industry taking participants on e-commerce.

The food fair is an exhibition that will expose you to the masters, teach you how to create your own EStore and help you meet potential investors and access Government loans.

Venue: Adeyemi Bero Hall , Alausa Secretariat Lagos Nigeria.
Event Date: 18 - 20 September 2017
Event Time : 10am -8pm daily.

More

Lagos Suya Carnival First edition set to break the world record of the longest suya/steak
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Kehinde Omotosho

Kehinde Omotosho is a lover of good and healthy food. She loves writing and is passionate about books. Meeting people and making friends are a few of her hobbies. Instagram handle @kenny_tosho
(instagram)

Top 3

1 #Pulse36 Day 17 Maybe the future of Nigeria will be Made in Ababullet
2 Ngwo Pine Forest An embodiment of Peacefulnessbullet
3 #Pulse36 Day 20 Ekpankukwo is the food of the godsbullet

Food, Drinks & Travel

Homemade Peanut Butter In less than 10 minutes, here's how you can make this bread spread
The road to Maiduguri
#Pulse36 Day 31 The road to Maiduguri
DIY Recipe How to prepare delicious coconut fish curry
Chicken Suya Skewers Crave for this delicious treat? Just make it yourself