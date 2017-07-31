Maize :  Apart from beans and corn, here are other dishes you can make with corn

When it comes to adding corn in your beans, it's one delicious meal that always has us biting our lips and licking our plate clean after eating.

A good number of people in Nigeria find beans to be such a boring meal but with corn, the narrative is different. Thanks to the incredible sweetness and flavour corn add to the dish.

Even though it can be consumed alone (boiled or roasted), adding corn to any meal sort of transform the meal, giving it a natural, yet delicious taste as in the case of beans and corn or sweet corn in salads.

However, most of us have limited the addition of corn to beans alone whereas, we've got a good number of dishes we can combine it with and enjoy a totally new recipe altogether.

Anyway, here are 3 other dishes we can combine corn with to get the best out of it.

1. Corn pudding

Some times (especially when travelling), we come usually come across a dose of fresh corn sold just by the roadside by local farmers at very cheap rate and because they are cheap, we end up purchasing more than we even require.

Anyway, here's what you can use the extra corn for, corn pudding.

To prepare corn pudding, beat eggs, butter, sugar, and milk in a bowl. Whisk in cornstarch. Stir in corn kernel. Blend well. Pour mixture into prepared casserole dish and bake for about 1 hour.

This incredible dish tastes like heaven on earth. The mixture of milk, sugar, eggs and butter gives it a creamy-buttery taste with a little thickness from the corn starch.

2. Fried corn

So, if you thought rice is the only grain that could be fried. You might want to rethink that.

This Mexican style corn basically requires stir frying fresh corn along with sugar, pepper in a skillet with melted butter.

You can actually cut back on the sugar since you'll be using fresh corn because you don't want it to be extra sweet.

3. Grilled coconut corn

If you love the taste of boiled corn and coconut, I bet you'll love this even more.

This recipe basically involves sprinkling some baked coconut flakes, mixed with salt and pepper on the fresh mayonnaise coated corn cobs. Bake for about 20 minutes tossing it occasionally so that it doesn't get burnt. This recipe is another incredible corn dish every corn lover should totally try out.