Ice Cream Doughnut :  Check out this food trend we can't wait to shove down our throat

This hot on the outside, cold on the inside and yummy all over ice cream filled doughnut is the latest food trend that has us salivating.

play Ice cream doughnut (Instagram)

Yes, ice cream doughnut is now a thing.

Actually, for a while now, there's been all kinds of doughnut invention like spaghetti doughnut and sushi doughnut but this one sure beats our imagination, ice cream doughnut.

play Ice cream doughnut (Instagram)

 

The combination which is referred to halos is a creation of B Sweet Dessert Bar in Los Angeles.

Making this special treat (a blend of yum yum and crunchy), a scoop of ice cream is sealed inside a glazed doughnut with a hot press. You know what this means? The halos are “hot on the outside, cold on the inside and yummy all over,” as described by the bakery. It doesn't even end there, each halo is made based on the consumer's choice of ice cream flavour. Isn't that incredible?

play The ice cream is tucked in between the dough (Instagram)

 

Upon announcing this latest trend on their Instagram page, quite a number of people are so excited and can't wait to munch down this tasty treat.

These ice cream doughnuts are perfect for a hot day. What do you think?

