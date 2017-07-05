Home > Food, Drinks & Travel >

How to make Cookies at home

DIY How to make your own cookies at home

Although most people prefer a boxed mix because it is way easier, but this way is so much more delicious and nutritious.

  • Published:
Cookies play

Cookies

(cookhacker.com)

Barbeque Chicken Constantly craving for something right after a big bowl of food? Just take this
Food Styling Love to take fancy pictures of your food? Here's how to
'Waakye' This Ghanaian Chef has a date to cook a Ghanaian delicacy for the Queen and we have options
Cockroach milk This drink has got the best protein, fats and sugar contents your body requires
#Pulse36 Day 3 In Idanre, there are 682 steps to Heaven
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Time: 30 minutes

Ingredients

1 cup of plain flour

2 medium eggs or 1 large egg (lightly beaten)

½ teaspoon of baking powder

½ teaspoon of salt

3 tablespoons of margarine

½ cup of evaporated milk

3 tablespoons of sugar (to taste)

Vegetable oil

 

Cookie play

Cookie

(homesandgardenjournal.com)
 

Method of preparation

1. Put the margarine in a bowl and melt by either putting it in the microwave or in a bowl of hot water.

2. Break the eggs into the melted butter and beat until it is very smooth.

3. Add the flour and mix till there are little or no lumps.

4. Add milk, butter, salt and sugar, stir well.

5. Set the frying pan to medium heat and add very little of the vegetable oil.

6. Pour some of the pancake batter into the heated oil.

7. Cook for about 2 minutes until bubbles form on top

8. Flip using a spatula and cook for another 2 minutes until it turns golden brown.

NUTRITION

Fat: 10g, cholesterol: 59mg, sodium: 439mg, potassium: 132mg, carbohydrate: 28g, protein: 6g.

It also contains vitamins A, D, B-12, C, and about 2000 calories.

Pancakes are flat cakes which are usually thin and round. They are so popular because they are quick and easy to make.

Many people consider it as snack, but it is so much more. It is considered as a balanced meal and commonly referred to people on diets.

Although most people prefer a boxed mix because it is way easier, this way is so much more delicious and nutritious.

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Duke Oreva

Duke Oreva I am an adherent of Freedom, a faithful of Beauty and a believer of Oneness. Off these three, nothing else is fixed about me.

Top 3

1 Cockroach milk This drink has got the best protein, fats and sugar...bullet
2 Food Styling Love to take fancy pictures of your food? Here's how tobullet
3 Nigerian Recipe How to make mouth watering seafood okrobullet

Food, Drinks & Travel

Quick Recipe How to make a super delicious macaroni salad in less than 10 minutes
Travel Advice 5 reasons you need to start travelling more
View of Idanre Hills
#Pulse36 Day 3 In Idanre, there are 682 steps to Heaven
Cake
DIY How to bake cake for beginners