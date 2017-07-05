Time: 30 minutes

Ingredients

1 cup of plain flour 2 medium eggs or 1 large egg (lightly beaten) ½ teaspoon of baking powder ½ teaspoon of salt 3 tablespoons of margarine ½ cup of evaporated milk

3 tablespoons of sugar (to taste) Vegetable oil

Method of preparation

1. Put the margarine in a bowl and melt by either putting it in the microwave or in a bowl of hot water.

2. Break the eggs into the melted butter and beat until it is very smooth.

3. Add the flour and mix till there are little or no lumps.

4. Add milk, butter, salt and sugar, stir well.

5. Set the frying pan to medium heat and add very little of the vegetable oil.

6. Pour some of the pancake batter into the heated oil.

7. Cook for about 2 minutes until bubbles form on top

8. Flip using a spatula and cook for another 2 minutes until it turns golden brown.

NUTRITION

Fat: 10g, cholesterol: 59mg, sodium: 439mg, potassium: 132mg, carbohydrate: 28g, protein: 6g.

It also contains vitamins A, D, B-12, C, and about 2000 calories.

Pancakes are flat cakes which are usually thin and round. They are so popular because they are quick and easy to make.

Many people consider it as snack, but it is so much more. It is considered as a balanced meal and commonly referred to people on diets.

Although most people prefer a boxed mix because it is way easier, this way is so much more delicious and nutritious.