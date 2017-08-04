24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!



Coconut flour pancakes are a healthier option for the all purpose flour pancake.

Guess what, coconut pancakes aren't just healthier but tastier. Thanks to the sumptuous sweetness coconut have got to offer.

The addition of coconut milk and shredded coconut creates a thicker batter than the regular pancake batter.

Ingredients

1. 1/2 cup coconut flour

2. 1 teaspoon baking soda

3. 4 large eggs

4. 1 cup coconut milk

5. 2 teaspoons vanilla extract

6. 1 tablespoon honey

7. A pinch of salt

8. Coconut oil or butter for frying

9. Shredded coconut

Preparation

1. Preheat skillet over medium-low heat.

2. In a small bowl beat eggs until frothy. Add milk, vanilla, and honey. Mix well.

3. Mix the coconut flour, baking soda, and salt in another bowl.

4. Stir in the egg mixture into the coconut flour mixtures.

5. Grease the skillet with coconut oil. Ladle a few tablespoons of batter into pan for each pancake. Cook for a few minutes, then flip and cook an additional 2-3 minutes.

Serve shredded coconut and honey.