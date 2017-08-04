Home > Food, Drinks & Travel >

Coconut pancakes :  How to make this fluffy delicacy

Coconut flour pancakes aren't only a healthier choice but are also very tasty, thanks to the coconut.

  • Published:
play Coconut pancakes (She wears many hats)

Coconut flour pancakes are a healthier option for the all purpose flour pancake.

Guess what, coconut pancakes aren't just healthier but tastier. Thanks to the sumptuous sweetness coconut have got to offer.

play Coconut pancakes (The laramie line)

 

The addition of coconut milk and shredded coconut creates a thicker batter than the regular pancake batter.

Ingredients

1. 1/2 cup coconut flour

2. 1 teaspoon baking soda

3. 4 large eggs

4. 1 cup coconut milk

5. 2 teaspoons vanilla extract

6. 1 tablespoon honey

7. A pinch of salt

8. Coconut oil or butter for frying

9. Shredded coconut

play Ingredients for coconut pancakes (Paleo hacks)

 

Preparation

1. Preheat skillet over medium-low heat.

2. In a small bowl beat eggs until frothy. Add milk, vanilla, and honey. Mix well.

play Whisk egg, honey, milk and vanilla in a bowl (Eddyline restaurant)

 

3. Mix the coconut flour, baking soda, and salt in another bowl.

4. Stir in the egg mixture into the coconut flour mixtures.

play Mix the egg mixture with the coconut flour mixture (Dr Axe)

 

5. Grease the skillet with coconut oil. Ladle a few tablespoons of batter into pan for each pancake. Cook for a few minutes, then flip and cook an additional 2-3 minutes.

play Ladle a few tablespoon of the batter into the pan and cook. (Eat drink Paleo)

 

Serve shredded coconut and honey.

Author

Kehinde Omotosho

Kehinde Omotosho is a lover of good and healthy food. She loves writing and is passionate about books. Meeting people and making friends are a few of her hobbies. Instagram handle @kenny_tosho
