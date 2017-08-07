Just the name of this snack, buttermilk biscuit, suggests to anyone that this biscuit is so going to be creamy, sweet and fluffy.

Buttery buttermilk biscuits go with just about any meal, enjoyed best hot out of the oven, drizzled with honey. They’re not just for breakfast, they can be taken as side dishes or the main dish.

Here's how to prepare buttermilk biscuit.

Ingredients

2 cups all-purpose flour

3/4 cup buttermilk

1/4 cup sour cream

1 tablespoon butter, melted

1 tablespoon baking powder

1 teaspoon salt

Preparation

1. Sift the flour, salt, and baking powder in a bowl. Add sour cream and stir properly.

2. Add butter into the mixture and mix well.

3. Add buttermilk in bits until the dough is no longer crumbly. The dough is expected to be bumpy and clump together.

4. Put the dough on flat surface, which is lightly floured then gently roll out to 1-inch thickness.

5. Cut into squares, circles or any shape of your choice. You can use a biscuit cutter to cut out biscuits.

6. Transfer it carefully to a greased hot skillet or a baking tray.

Bake at 450-degrees F for 12-14 minutes. Remove from oven, brush with melted butter, return to oven and bake for another 1 minute until golden brown.

There you go. Buttermilk biscuit is ready! You can serve with jam or any other spread/filling of your choice.