How to make your own chocolate cake

There are over twenty varieties of cakes, but the dark, sweet and indulgent taste of the chocolate cake is prized high above all most all of them.

Time: 2hours

Ingredients:

  • 3/4 cups butter or margarine, softened

  • 3 eggs

  • 2 cups sugar

  • 2 cups flour

  • 3/4 cup unsweetened cocoa powder

  • 1 teaspoon baking soda

  • 3/4 teaspoon baking powder

  • 2 teaspoon vanilla

  • 1 1/2 cup mi

Method of preparation

  1. Pre-heat oven to 350 degrees.

  2. Grease and flour three 6" X 1 1/2" round cake pans.

  3. Mix together flour, cocoa powder, baking powder and baking soda. Set aside.

  4. In a large bowl, beat butter, eggs and vanilla.

  5. Gradually add sugar.

  6. Beat on medium to high speed for about 3-4 minutes until well mixed

  7. Alternately combine in flour mixture and milk to batter while beating.

  8. Continue to beat until batter is smooth.

  9. Pour equal amounts of batter into greased and floured round cake pans.

  10. Bake 30 to 35 minutes.

  11. Check with a toothpick to see if it is done. Bake a few minutes more, if needed.

  12. Remove from oven and allow cakes to cool in pans for a few minutes.

  13. Place cakes on a wire rack, to them allow to completely cool.

Nutrition

235 calories, 10.5g Fat, 3494g Carbs, 2.62g Protein

Chocolate cake is a cake that is flavored with melted chocolate; it can be made with other ingredient as well.

