How to cook ogbono soup

DIY How cook ogbono soup

For the record, it is important to state here that ogbono soup is by far one of the and fastest Nigerian soups to prepare.

Ogbono soup play

Ogbono soup

(eatingnigeria.com)

Time: 30minutes

Ingredients

Meat of choice (beef, chicken, turkey or assorted meat

1 cups of ogbono seeds

Stock fish head (medium size)

2 medium size dry fish

1 cup of crayfish (ground)

Fluted pumpkin (a bunch)

1 teaspoon of ogiri or ground dawadawa or okpei

10 to 15cl of palm oil

Knorr, salt and pepper to taste.

 

Method of preparation

  1. Set a medium sized pot on medium heat, and add in the palm oil.

  2. When the oil is hot, add in the dried ogbono. use  a cooking spoon to stir the mixture continuously until you have a smooth paste

  3. Incorporate the water into the paste bits at a time  and continuously stir, the mixture will get thicker as you stir.

  4. Continue until you have incorporated about one litre of water.

  5. Add in the precooked meat, stock fish, dry fish, Knorr cubes, pepper, crayfish and salt.

  6. Allow to simmer for 10 minutes before adding your fluted pumpkin.

Ogbono soup play

Ogbono soup

(sisijemimah.com)

 

7. After adding your pumpkin, leave it to simmer for another 3 minutes.

Nutrition

270 Calories, 3.0g Fat, 8.0g Total Carbohydrate, 15.0g Protein

Ogbono (Ibo) or Apon (Yoruba) is the seed of the African wild mango (Oro). The seed is dried and then milled with some crayfish in order to make Ogbono soup powder.

Ogbono soup is, undeniably, delicious. It is best serve with fufu, pounded yam, eba, or sermo.

ALSO READ: 5 dishes every Nigerian guy should know how to cook

 

 

Food, Drinks & Travel

