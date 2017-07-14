How to cook egusi soup

Time: 1 hour

Ingredients

500g Egusi (Melon) seeds

3 cooking spoons red palm oil

Meat

Fish: dry fish and stockfish

2 tablespoons ground crayfish

Pepper and Salt (to taste)

Vegetable: Nigerian pumpkin leaves, spinach or bitter leaf

3 small stock cubes

1 small ogiri okpei (optional)

Method of preparation

Pour the red palm oil into a dry pot and set on the stove/gas cooker to heat. As soon as the oil melts, add the ground egusi and start frying. If the oil is not congealed, add the egusi as soon as the oil is translucent. Mix the ground egusi with oil till every grain of egusi turns yellow. Start stirring the egusi on low to medium heat. Keep stir-frying for about 10 minutes. Add the meat/fish stock (water from cooking the fish and meat) little by little while still stirring the egusi. When the stock is exhausted and you feel that the soup is still too thick, you can start adding hot water in the same way till you get the consistency you want. If your choice of vegetable is bitter leaf, add it at this time. Cover the pot and cook for 20 minutes, stirring at intervals. Also, top up the water when necessary. If you don't stir it, it will burn. The egusi is done when you notice that the oil has separated from the mix. Add the ground crayfish and pepper. Stir and add the Nigerian pumpkin leaves or spinach (alternative). Stir very well and add the cooked stockfish, shaki and meat. Add salt if necessary. Cover and leave to simmer.

Nutrition

462 Calories, 28g Fat, 1,815mg Sodium, 13g Total carbs, 4g Dietry Fiber, 4g Sugar and 43g Protein

Egusi soup is a kind of soup thickened with the ground seeds and it is counted among the popular soups in West Africa, with considerable local variation.

Besides the seeds, water, and oil, egusi soup typically contains vegetables, seasonings and meat.

The perfect swallow for Egusi Soup is pounded yam. You can also serve it with Eba, Agidi, Amala, Semolina or Fufu.