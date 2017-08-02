Homemade Peanut Butter :  In less than 10 minutes, here's how you can make this bread spread

If you love the yummy taste of bread and peanut/groundnut, then you'll definitely love the peanut spread on your bread like butter (peanut butter).

Peanut butter is one thick, yummy, nutty paste-like treat that turns a slice of bread into an incredible dish. And you know what, it tastes even better just licking it on its own.

While the thought of making peanut butter might seem a little stressful to you, I mean, why will anyone want to go through the stress of making one when it could easily be purchased at any local store around?

Well, here's why. Homemade peanut butter isn't only easy to make (I mean it takes nothing more than 10 minutes to conjure the mixture), it's easy for you to tweak it to your desired taste and it requires as little as 4 ingredients to conjure.

Ingredients

1. 2 cups Peanuts/groundnut (roasted)

2. 1/2 teaspoon Salt

3. 1-2 teaspoon Honey

4. 2 teaspoon Vegetable Oil

Preparation

1. Put the roasted groundnut in a blender and blend until it's smooth.

2. Add the salt, honey and oil (to make it sweet and add some yum to the taste). Blend some more for uniformity sake.

There you go. Quick and easy!

Note: If you don't get roasted groundnut, you could roast them yourself.

Heat oven to 350F. Put the peanuts in a cake pan. Roast nuts for 3 minutes, shake pan then roast another 3 to 5 minutes or until the nuts are lightly browned and smell nutty. But you have to be careful when roasting, they can burn quickly.