Homemade Peanut Butter :  In less than 10 minutes, here's how you can make this bread spread

Homemade Peanut Butter In less than 10 minutes, here's how you can make this bread spread

Peanut butter is probably the simplest thing anyone can make, even a child can. So, why not just make some for yourself the next time you crave for it?

play Peanut butter on a slice of bread (Applied behavioural strategies)

If you love the yummy taste of bread and peanut/groundnut, then you'll definitely love the peanut spread on your bread like butter (peanut butter).

Peanut butter is one thick, yummy, nutty paste-like treat that turns a slice of bread into an incredible dish. And you know what, it tastes even better just licking it on its own.

play Peanut butter (Cleveland clinic)

 

While the thought of making peanut butter might seem a little stressful to you, I mean, why will anyone want to go through the stress of making one when it could easily be purchased at any local store around?

Well, here's why. Homemade peanut butter isn't only easy to make (I mean it takes nothing more than 10 minutes to conjure the mixture), it's easy for you to tweak it to your desired taste and it requires as little as 4 ingredients to conjure.

Ingredients

1. 2 cups Peanuts/groundnut (roasted)

2. 1/2 teaspoon Salt

3. 1-2 teaspoon Honey

4. 2 teaspoon Vegetable Oil

Preparation

1. Put the roasted groundnut in a blender and blend until it's smooth.

play Put the roasted groundnut in a food processor (Brown eyed baker)

 

2. Add the salt, honey and oil (to make it sweet and add some yum to the taste). Blend some more for uniformity sake.

play Add salt, honey and oil. Blend till it's smooth (Hthayat)

 

There you go. Quick and easy!

Note: If you don't get roasted groundnut, you could roast them yourself.

Heat oven to 350F. Put the peanuts in a cake pan. Roast nuts for 3 minutes, shake pan then roast another 3 to 5 minutes or until the nuts are lightly browned and smell nutty. But you have to be careful when roasting, they can burn quickly.

More

Author

Kehinde Omotosho

Kehinde Omotosho is a lover of good and healthy food. She loves writing and is passionate about books. Meeting people and making friends are a few of her hobbies. Instagram handle @kenny_tosho
(instagram)

