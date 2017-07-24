Home > Food, Drinks & Travel >

Homemade Meat pie :  How to make this Nigerian most sought-after snack

Meat pie is a yummy, soft, delicious snack with a great taste of beef, potato and veggie, all wrapped in a pie.

Nigerian meat pie

Meat pie is a tasty, succulent, moist, crumb-less Nigerian snack.

This snack which is known for its rich fillings (meat, veggies and potatoes) and wrapped with a really soft, finely made dough is a yummy treat that when prepared properly leaves us wanting for more.

I think it's safe to classify this snack as a healthy snack because it doesn't require so much sugar nor does it require deep frying (too much oil).



 

Anyway, let's get at it. Let's make some pie.

Ingredients

For the filling

1. Minced Meat

2. Irish Potato

3. Carrot

4. Onion (1 bulb)

5. Flour (2 tablespoons)

6. Cooking Oil

7. Salt to Taste

8. Seasoning Cubes

9. Curry Powder

10. Thyme

11. Water

For the dough

1. Flour (500g)

2. Baking Powder (1 teaspoon)

3. Butter (250g)

4. Pinch of Salt

5. Water

6. Eggs (for sealing)

Preparation

For the dough

1. Mix the flour, baking powder and a pinch of salt together in a big bowl.

Mix the flour, baking powder and a pinch of salt together

 

2. Sieve it into another bowl to get rid of lumps.

3. Add the butter and mix properly.

4. Add some water (add it in bits) into the mixture and massage the properly until a fluffy, non-stick dough is formed. If the dough is too hard, add some water to soften it, but if it's too soft, add some flour to make it a bit hard.

Add water and massage till it forms a dough

 

5. Wrap it in a clean transparent nylon and keep it in the fridge for about 2 hours.

While the dough is chilling in the refrigerator, let's make the filling.

For the filling

1. Slice the onion and dice the carrot and potatoes into small cubes.

2. In a medium sized skillet, heat up some cooking oil. Add the chopped onion, carrot, potatoes and minced meat.

3. Add salt to taste, thyme, curry, seasoning cubes and stir well. Leave it to fry for about 2 minutes.

Fry the minced meat, chopped onion, carrot and potato in a skillet

 

4. Add water ( a cup of water should do). Leave it to simmer for about 5 minutes.

5. Add a cup of flour to thicken it a bit and leave to simmer for a minute or 2.

At this point, the filling is absolutely ready.

Add flour to thicken the sauce and simmer for about 2 minutes. This is what it should look like

 

6. Bring the dough out from the fridge and massage it some more.

7. Cut a portion of the dough. On a flat surface,  use a rolling pin to flatten it.

Use a rolling pin to flatten the dough

 

8. Use a dough cutter (its usually round) to cut out circles from the crust. (If you don't have a dough cutter, you can use any round object like a plate/pot lid).

Use a dough cutter to cut out circles from the dough

9. Scoop a spoon of the meat sauce you on the middle of crust, leaving enough space to seal the pie.

10. Whisk an egg or 2 into a bowl. (We'll be using it to seal the pie).

11. Rub the edges of the pie with the eggs and seal the pie using a fork to press down the edges for proper sealing. Also, use the fork to prick the top of the pie so that there is enough space for air to interact with the pie.

Seal the pie with a fork

 

12. Rub the top of the pie with egg to give it a golden brown greasy look.

Repeat this process for all the pies and arrange in the oven, ready to bake.

Bake the pie at 335°F for about 30- 40minutes.

Meat pie is ready

 

Enjoy your meat pie.

Author

Kehinde Omotosho



Top 3

Food, Drinks & Travel

