Homemade Ginger Tea :  3 easy steps to make this beverage

Ginger tea isn't known only for its sweetness on the taste bud, but for its healthy packed benefits. So, here's why should know how to prepare this tea.

play (Eruportal)

Ginger, as we all know, is a good source of vitamins and minerals.

Although a good number of us shy away from taking a bite of this healthy food, it's only important we know just how much benefit we can get just by taking a bite or two every now or then, or least drink a cup of ginger tea, if we can't bring ourselves to chew it.

play (Awesome cuisine)

 

Ginger is known to contain antioxidants which help improve your immune system and make you strong to battle cold during the flu season. Ginger is also known to expand lungs and loosen up phlegm, acting as a natural expectorant. Thus, helping your respiratory problems and it also keeps your blood flowing well, helping your circulatory system.

Ginger can also be used as a fat burner (for those looking to lose weight). Taking ginger helps you feel fuller and eat less.

Alongside these benefits, ginger has got so many other health benefits to the body.

Anyway, back to how to make a cup of ginger tea. Here's how.

Ingredients

1. 2 cups of water

2. 2 teaspoons freshly grated ginger root

3. 2 teaspoons of honey

4. Lemon juice (Optional)

play Ingredients for making ginger tea (Maton glamdep)

 

Preparation

1. Put the freshly grated ginger in a sauce pan. Add 2 cups of water and boil for 5-7 minutes.

2. Pour the tea into a mug, add 2 teaspoon honey (or less, depending on how sweet you want it to be).

3. Add Lemon juice. Stir and enjoy your cup of healthy tea.

Author

Kehinde Omotosho

Kehinde Omotosho is a lover of good and healthy food. She loves writing and is passionate about books. Meeting people and making friends are a few of her hobbies. Instagram handle @kenny_tosho
(instagram)

