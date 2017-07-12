Home > Food, Drinks & Travel >

Fried Chicken Pickled Coleslaw Sandwich :  Out of dinner ideas? Here's one

This easy to prepare delicacy, Fried chicken pickled coleslaw sandwich, basically requires chicken, bread and veggies to prepare.

  • Published:
play Fried chicken pickled coleslaw sandwich (Lacolombe)

The burden of having to figure out what to have for dinner after a hectic day could be tough but one's gotta eat something, right?

You probably even have a table you constantly follow to save the stress of having to go through the struggle. Truth is, no matter what, sometimes you'll need to try something different. After all, who likes being stereotyped?

Anyway, trying out a new recipe on one of those nights you seem stocked isn't much a bad idea. So, here's an idea for you, Fried chicken pickled coleslaw sandwich.

play Fried chicken pickled coleslaw sandwich (Pins daddy)

 

Ingredients

1. Chicken breast (deboned)

2. Buttermilk

3. Vegetable oil

4. All purpose flour

5. Mayonnaise

6. Bread slices

For the coleslaw

1. Cucumber (thinly sliced)

2. Red onion, thinly sliced

3. 2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

4. Sugar

5. Cabbage

6. Salt

7. Chilli pepper

play

 

Preparation

1. For the pickled coleslaw, slice the veggies and toss all the ingredients together in a bowl. Cover and refrigerate for at least 2 hours or overnight.

2. Cover the chicken with some buttermilk and marinate in the fridge for at least 2 hours or overnight.

3. Remove the chicken from the buttermilk, allowing the excess to drip off, then coat in the flour.

4. Deep-fry the chicken, turning it from side to side until golden, crisp and cooked through.

play Spread the mayonnaise, fried chicken and the picked coleslaw on the bread slices (Yes to yolks)

5. Spread the mayonnaise generously over the bread slices. Fill it with the chicken and pickled coleslaw.

There you go! Dinner's ready!

