Food Facts :  5 interesting food gospels that will leave you dumbfounded

If you love food, then you owe it to yourself to know certain facts about some of the foods you eat.

Even though we often find ourselves in a haste to munch breakfast because we have to dash out to work as quickly as possible and then we end up stuffing a bowl of whatever is available at the local food eatery/canteen closest to our workplace. Finally getting home at night, we're probably too tired to cook a well balanced and sophisticated meal because, we really just need to get something down our throat, get to bed and repeat the cycle all over again.

Just so you know, knowing certain things about what goes into your mouth and down to your belly is as important as rushing off to work on a daily basis to make an end meet for yourself.

Although some of these food facts might sound crazy but are totally mind blowing to discover.

1. Chocolate is as healthy as fruit

This is one good news to most of us. Isn't it?

When tested and compared to juices from ‘superfruits’ such as blueberries and pomegranate, dark chocolate was found to be higher in antioxidants, which are essential for fighting disease and preventing wrinkles.

Chocolate is also rich in flavanols, plant nutrients that can increase blood flow and lower blood pressure.

For a healthy treat, it is best to go for a pure dark chocolate as milk, sugar and too much processing can reduce these health benefits.

2. Eating more vegetables can help solve erectile dysfunction

According to Firouz Daneshgari, MD, professor and chairman of the department of urology at Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and University Hospitals Case Medical Center in Cleveland, "Erectile problems are usually due to not having a good blood supply to the penis, so foods that are good for your vascular system may also help prevent ED."

Foods like vegetables have proven to be one such good foods to achieve this. According to Dr Neal Barnard, many of his patients who switched to a plant-based diet have since ditched their Viagra pills and reactivated their sex-life.

3. Pre-washed salads may be contaminated with bacteria

While a good number of us prefer to go for pre-washed salads when purchasing them, a Consumer Reports study was conducted and the result showed that pre-washed salads may not be as clean as they seem.

The study, which tested just over 200 samples of different pre-washed salads, found that 39% of those tested contained bacteria called coliform, which is normally used to indicate contamination of food products. Not saying you should the salads but then you want to ensure you wash them thoroughly when you get home.

4. Cockroach milk is 4 times as nutritious as cow milk

No way! Why would anyone even think of taking Cockroach milk? I mean isn't it the bugging pest that gets a lot of Nigerian girls screaming all over the place?

Guess what, it's the same pest. Much like cow milk, cockroach milk is equally healthy, more nutritious and is even said to be a good choice of protein supplements.

5. Your food can now contain bugs and hairs. It's legal

While the thought of consuming insects might be just as disgusting as it sounds, a good number of us may be eating more of them than we realise.

While you're still trying to figure that out, the Food and Drug Agency of the United States now allows for “natural defects” by permitting a certain amount of bugs and rodent hair to be present in food products. For example, chocolate products may contain an average of 60 insect fragments and one rodent hair per 100g, while citrus fruit juice can contain one maggot per 250ml and yeah, they are healthy.