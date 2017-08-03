Egg Salad Sandwich :  How to make this sumptuous breakfast delicacy

Home > Food, Drinks & Travel >

Egg salad sandwich is a simple but yummy and sumptuous meal that only takes 10 minutes to prepare. Learn how.

Considering taking a lump of sandwich for breakfast, try this incredible egg salad sandwich.

Egg salad sandwich is a simple yet yummy, tasty, sumptuous and satisfying dish with healthy benefits. Egg salad is one of those dishes that allows you to explore and use as much (or as few) ingredients as you desire.

play Egg salad sandwich (food.com)

 

Making this meal basically requires eggs, mayonnaise, bread and a few other additions based on what you want.

Ingredients

1. 2 large Eggs

2. 2 tablespoon Mayonnaise

3. Salt to taste

4. Pepper

5. Bread

You can include other additional ingredients like onion, veggies, mustard etc.

Preparation

1. Put the eggs in a pot. Add some water and boil for about 5-10 minutes.

2. Peel off the shell from the cooked eggs and dice (or mash) the eggs.

play Mashed eggs (The food charlatan)

 

3. Add the mayonnaise into the eggs. Add salt and pepper to taste and mix well.

play Mix the egg, mayonnaise, salt and pepper in a bowl (damn delicious)

 

4. Spread the egg-mayonnaise mixture over the bread slices.

Quick and easy! Enjoy your breakfast.

