Domino's Chocolate Pizza :  There's a new type of pizza and food lovers can't decide if they love it

The new Domino's chocolate pizza has people confused as to whether they like it or not. While some are totally excited about it, others are disappointed.

Domino's chocolate pizza (Domino's)

Just when we thought nothing we've had the best of our pizzas, Domino's pizza just blew our mind with this new pizza treat.

Domino's just combined two of our favourite treats- chocolate and pizza called the "Lotta-Chocca Pizza," which is made of milk chocolate melted over a 6-inch dough base.

Unfortunately, this pizza trend is still in the UK and is yet to travel its way down to other locations.

According to a spokesperson for Domino's, "We're delighted to add the new Lotta-Chocca pizza to our menus ... It's already proving very popular so we'd suggest that people do try it quickly whilst stocks last, though we'd remind our Domino's super fans that it is a sharing dessert for four, not all for one!"

While some fans can't seem to get over this treat and have given positive reviews about this chocolate pizza like it's the best thing they've had.

Speaking of sharing, a serving of this super sweet delight is a whopping 204kcal. Apparently, the whole box is clearly not meant for just a mouth.

Some even scored the pizza, a 7 out of 10, which, of course, is good grade.

 

Others are a little disgusted by it and have gone ahead to express their displeasure.

And some are quite disappointed as it didn't turn out to be what they expected.

 

Some even suggested what a chocolate pizza should look like.

What can we say? We only hope Domino's take everyone's feedbacks and make something better to suit the majority. In the main time, we can only wait and see where this ends.

