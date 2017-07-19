DIY Recipes :  How to make omelette rolls with a frying pan

Omelette rolls is definitely a quick one to grab on your way out to work.

This delicious delicacy is pretty easy to prepare and it requires majorly eggs and just a few other ingredients like veggies, sausages, cheese and any other ingredients of your choice.

Ingredients

1. 3 Eggs

2. I tsp Milk

3. 1 tsp Carrot (chopped)

4. 1 onion bulb (chopped)

5. Salt to taste

6. Ground pepper

7. 1 tsp Cabbage (chopped)

8. 1 tsp sausage (chopped)

9. Vegetable oil

Note: The veggies and sausage are all optional.

Preparation

1. Crack the eggs open in a bowl.

2. Add the milk and salt to taste and whisk properly.

3. Add the chopped onion, carrot, cabbage, sausage and ground pepper into the egg mixture and whisk properly.

4. Spray the frying pan with some oil (if you don't have an oil spray, just pour a teaspoon of oil into the pan and spread it around the pan).

5. Frying on low heat, pour half of the egg mixture into the pan, spread it around the pan and leave it to fry.

6. When it is half cooked, roll the omelette to the half way, add some more egg mixture to the unrolled side and let it fry. Repeat the process till you've successfully fried all the egg mixture in the bowl.

At this point, you should have something that looks like this.

Watch the video and see how it's done.

Enjoy your omelette.