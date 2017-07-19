Home > Food, Drinks & Travel >

DIY Recipes :  How to make omelette rolls with a frying pan

Omelette rolls is a delicious delicacy made with eggs and a few other veggies.

Omelette rolls

Omelette rolls is definitely a quick one to grab on your way out to work.

This delicious delicacy is pretty easy to prepare and it requires majorly eggs and just a few other ingredients like veggies, sausages, cheese and any other ingredients of your choice.

play Omelette rolls (Tamagoya)

 

Ingredients

1. 3 Eggs

2. I tsp Milk

3. 1 tsp Carrot (chopped)

4. 1 onion bulb (chopped)

5. Salt to taste

6. Ground pepper

7. 1 tsp Cabbage (chopped)

8. 1 tsp sausage (chopped)

9. Vegetable oil

play Ingredients needed for omelette rolls (Eugenie kitchen)

 

Note: The veggies and sausage are all optional.

Preparation

1. Crack the eggs open in a bowl.

2. Add the milk and salt to taste and whisk properly.

play Whisk the eggs, milk and salt (Eugenie kitchen)

 

3. Add the chopped onion, carrot, cabbage, sausage and ground pepper into the egg mixture and whisk properly.

4. Spray the frying pan with some oil (if you don't have an oil spray, just pour a teaspoon of oil into the pan and spread it around the pan).

5. Frying on low heat, pour half of the egg mixture into the pan, spread it around the pan and leave it to fry.

6. When it is half cooked, roll the omelette to the half way, add some more egg mixture to the unrolled side and let it fry. Repeat the process till you've successfully fried all the egg mixture in the bowl.

play Roll the omelette half way and add some more egg mixture to the unrolled side (Eugenie kitchen)

 

At this point, you should have something that looks like this.

Watch the video and see how it's done.

Enjoy your omelette.

