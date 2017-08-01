DIY Recipe :  How to prepare delicious coconut fish curry

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Much like chicken curry, coconut fish curry is the fish version with the addition of coconut which gives it an additional sweet taste.

Coconut milk is often used as the base for this sauce making it rich, creamy and tasty.

For this coconut fish curry, white fishes or any type of hard fishes like salmon or monkfish is preferable so that the fish doesn't go about scattering itself in the pot.

Ingredients

1. 1 Medium sized fish

2. 4 Tablespoons cooking oil

3. Coconut Milk

4. 1 Medium Onion (chopped)

5. Garlic (chopped)

6. 3 large Tomatoes (chopped)

7. 3 red and green pepper (chopped)

8. 1 Tablespoon Curry Powder

9. 1 Tablespoon Garlic Powder

10. 1 Teaspoon Ground Coriander Powder

11. 1 Teaspoon Cumin Powder

12. Chilli pepper (Dry pepper)

13. Seasoning cubes

14. Fresh Lemon

Preparation

1. Start by cutting the fish into smaller sizes.

2. Marinate the fish with seasoning cubes, garlic powder, chilli pepper and lemon juice.

3. Heat up some cooking oil in a skillet (shallow skillet preferably) over medium heat. Put the marinated fish and fry till both sides are brown.

4. In another skillet (deep skillet), heat up some oil. Add chopped onion and garlic. Stir fry for about 3 minutes or until the onion gets a bit soft.

5. Add the curry powder, coriander powder and seasoning cubes and stir fry for another 5 minutes.

6. Stir in the chopped tomatoes and pepper.

7. Add the coconut milk. Leave to cook for about 5-7 minutes.

8. Add the fried fish. Cover and simmer for about 10 minutes.

Serve with either brown or white rice and enjoy your delicious delicacy.