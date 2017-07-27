24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Avocado toast is a very delicious meal, thanks to the mashed avocado filling.

Making this simple breakfast requires very little ingredients in addition to the bread and avocado and in no time, it's all ready, waiting to be munched.

Ingredients

1 avocado

2 tablespoons lemon juice

½ teaspoon chilli pepper

2 slices of Bread

2 eggs for garnish (optional)

Preparation

1. Toast 2 slices of bread in a toaster until it is golden and crispy.

2. Cut the avocado fruit open, remove the pit and mash the avocado.

3. Mix mashed the avocado, chilli pepper, lemon juice and salt to taste in a bowl.

4.Spread half of the mixture on each slice of toasted bread.

5. Top with boiled, fried or poached egg (this is absolutely optional)

Serve and enjoy!