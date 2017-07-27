Home > Food, Drinks & Travel >

DIY Recipe :  How to make avocado toast in less than 5 minutes

Avocado toast is one healthy and tasty breakfast option you should consider taking more often. Here's how to make it.

(Gimme delicious)

Avocado toast is a very delicious meal, thanks to the mashed avocado filling.

Making this simple breakfast requires very little ingredients in addition to the bread and avocado and in no time, it's all ready, waiting to be munched.

play Avocado toast (Tasty matters)

 

Ingredients

1 avocado

2 tablespoons lemon juice

½ teaspoon chilli pepper

2 slices of Bread

2 eggs for garnish (optional)

Preparation

1. Toast 2 slices of bread in a toaster until it is golden and crispy.

2. Cut the avocado fruit open, remove the pit and mash the avocado.

play Remove the pit of the avocado and mash the avocado in a bowl (Gimme delicious)

 

3. Mix mashed the avocado, chilli pepper, lemon juice and salt to taste in a bowl.

4.Spread half of the mixture on each slice of toasted bread.

play Spread the mashed avocado mix on each slice of the bread (Kitchen treaty)

 

5. Top with boiled, fried or poached egg (this is absolutely optional)

play Avocado toast (Gimme delicious)

 

Serve and enjoy!

